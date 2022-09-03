Northport woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Northport woman dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alisa Swindle, 59, was injured when her Ford Edge collided head-on with a Dodge Charger around 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, 15 miles north of Northport. Swindle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.

