Northport woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Northport woman dead.Oxford man killed in Talladega County crash
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alisa Swindle, 59, was injured when her Ford Edge collided head-on with a Dodge Charger around 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, 15 miles north of Northport. Swindle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 0