ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldridge, MO

Woman sentenced after collecting over $100K in deceased father’s Social Security benefits

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GONd2_0hh9jLXj00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Melody Jean Styszko, 54, now of Eldridge, Missouri, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Utah to 60 months of probation for continuing to accept and spend $104,314 dollars in Social Security Retirement Insurance payments.

The payments, issued from the United States Social Security Administration, were meant for her deceased father, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

According to sentencing documents filed by federal prosecutors, Styszko maintained a joint checking account with her late father before his death. After her father died, Styszko “continued to accept her father’s Social Security Retirement Insurance benefits as they were deposited into the same joint account.”

Utah children’s voice teacher allegedly tries to sodomize 5-year-old child

The financial fraud occurred for more than ten years before Styszko was brought to justice.

Over the course of those years, Styszko ultimately spent over $104,314 of those benefits on herself, officials say.

Styszko spent the benefits even though she admitted that “based on the facts known to [her], [she] was conscious and aware of the high probability that [she] was not entitled to this money.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys from the District of Utah and was investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eldridge, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Social Security Benefits#District Court#The Department Of Justice#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy