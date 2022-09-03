ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State offers four-star tight end from Cleveland

Ohio State has their sights set on a new in-state prospect from a familiar high school program as they dished out their latest offer. Plus, a top 15 prospect in 2024 talked about his weekend visit to Columbus to watch the Buckeyes take down Notre Dame. Witten grabs Buckeye offer.
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Quarterback Makes His Opinion On Notre Dame Very Clear

Notre Dame was a much stiffer test than what Ohio State was expecting at The Shoe last Saturday night. But the Buckeyes were still able to take care of business, beating the Fighting Irish 21-10. It was a good challenge for OSU, which has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster

C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
Eleven Warriors

Peyton Woodyard Calls OSU Visit “A Trip To Remember,” Keon Keeley Impressed by Ohio Stadium Crowd, Aneyas Williams Records 8 Touchdowns

Ohio State continues to see the fruit of its labor from putting on a massive recruiting weekend. The Buckeyes continued to make a strong impression on five-star 2024 California safety Peyton Woodyard, who visited Ohio State with his St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) teammates Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Matayo Uiagalelei. “Visiting...
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Basketball Target De-Commits From Ohio State

Four-star shooting guard George Washington III de-committed from Ohio State Monday morning after spending 10 months as a Buckeye commit. “At this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment,” Washington wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you OSU for the opportunity and understanding – I will always love Buckeye Nation. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
Your Radio Place

Former Muskingum University Head Football Coach has Died

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Former Muskingum University head football coach Albert Ray Christopher has died. Christopher served not only as the head football coach in his 25 years at Muskingum but also as the head golf coach and athletic director. Under his guidance, Christopher led the Muskingum football team to the Ohio Athletic Conference and the golf team to OAC in 1978 and 1987. Funeral arrangements for Christopher will be today, Wednesday September 7th at Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville with the calling hours being from 4-7P.M. and tomorrow Thursday September 8th at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home in Caldwell with calling hours being from 10-11A.M.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus Area

If you're in the mood for a burger, you should check out these places in Columbus. If you're looking for a delicious burger, you should visit this joint. Fans of smash-burgers will love the classic burger, which has their special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. Other tasty options include the mushroom & swiss, which also has lemon thyme mayo, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle; spicy boi, which is topped with sambal jam, pimento cheese, shaved onion, and house pickle; and pastrami bacon, which also has the special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. If you're gluten-intolerant, they also have gluten-free buns.
WDTN

Teen arrested for second time in Ohio football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
myfox28columbus.com

Man critically injured in shooting near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night near Polaris Fashion Place. Columbus police the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Polaris Parkway. Police said a man was playing with a gun and it went off. When asked if the shooting...
