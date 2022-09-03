Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State offers four-star tight end from Cleveland
Ohio State has their sights set on a new in-state prospect from a familiar high school program as they dished out their latest offer. Plus, a top 15 prospect in 2024 talked about his weekend visit to Columbus to watch the Buckeyes take down Notre Dame. Witten grabs Buckeye offer.
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Quarterback Makes His Opinion On Notre Dame Very Clear
Notre Dame was a much stiffer test than what Ohio State was expecting at The Shoe last Saturday night. But the Buckeyes were still able to take care of business, beating the Fighting Irish 21-10. It was a good challenge for OSU, which has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster
C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
Sammy Brown, nation’s top 2024 linebacker, on visit for Ohio State football win over Notre Dame: ‘It was crazy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sammy Brown is a wanted man. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class woke up to 115 text messages on Sept. 1 - mostly coaches and recruiting personnel showing him love on the first day they were allowed to contact the class. A few of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State Player Uses $60,000 of NIL Money To Buy Suits For Whole Team
It's not often we talk positively on Ohio... ESPECIALLY that "Nutty" university in Columbus. HOWEVER, respect where it's due, the Buckeye's quarterback recognizes he wouldn't be where he is without his teammates, and showed them some respect that could help them grow their careers, too. CJ Stroud spent his Labor...
Eleven Warriors
Peyton Woodyard Calls OSU Visit “A Trip To Remember,” Keon Keeley Impressed by Ohio Stadium Crowd, Aneyas Williams Records 8 Touchdowns
Ohio State continues to see the fruit of its labor from putting on a massive recruiting weekend. The Buckeyes continued to make a strong impression on five-star 2024 California safety Peyton Woodyard, who visited Ohio State with his St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) teammates Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Matayo Uiagalelei. “Visiting...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What was the biggest pleasant surprise from Ohio State in Week 1?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
RELATED PEOPLE
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Basketball Target De-Commits From Ohio State
Four-star shooting guard George Washington III de-committed from Ohio State Monday morning after spending 10 months as a Buckeye commit. “At this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment,” Washington wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you OSU for the opportunity and understanding – I will always love Buckeye Nation. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Arkansas State Before the Red Wolves Come to Columbus
NOON – SATURDAY, SEPT. 11. Still, with a lesser opponent comes the expectation to look stellar for a team like Ohio State, which isn’t without some kinks to iron out after an uneven performance against the Fighting Irish over the weekend. Here are five things to know about...
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
The Best Damn Band In The Land's (TBDBITL) halftime show "Buckeye Jazz Cafe" wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 season.
Your Radio Place
Former Muskingum University Head Football Coach has Died
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Former Muskingum University head football coach Albert Ray Christopher has died. Christopher served not only as the head football coach in his 25 years at Muskingum but also as the head golf coach and athletic director. Under his guidance, Christopher led the Muskingum football team to the Ohio Athletic Conference and the golf team to OAC in 1978 and 1987. Funeral arrangements for Christopher will be today, Wednesday September 7th at Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville with the calling hours being from 4-7P.M. and tomorrow Thursday September 8th at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home in Caldwell with calling hours being from 10-11A.M.
IN THIS ARTICLE
614now.com
Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus Area
If you're in the mood for a burger, you should check out these places in Columbus. If you're looking for a delicious burger, you should visit this joint. Fans of smash-burgers will love the classic burger, which has their special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. Other tasty options include the mushroom & swiss, which also has lemon thyme mayo, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle; spicy boi, which is topped with sambal jam, pimento cheese, shaved onion, and house pickle; and pastrami bacon, which also has the special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. If you're gluten-intolerant, they also have gluten-free buns.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.9 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Teen arrested for second time in Ohio football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
myfox28columbus.com
Man critically injured in shooting near Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night near Polaris Fashion Place. Columbus police the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Polaris Parkway. Police said a man was playing with a gun and it went off. When asked if the shooting...
Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
Police: Man pounds on woman's hood, carjacks her in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged after police said he slammed his hands on the hood of a woman's car, flashed a gun and carjacked her in downtown Columbus over the weekend. Police said several people called 911 saying a man, identified as Quintin Roberson, was in...
FanSided
281K+
Followers
531K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0