ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox
A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.
ComicBook
Top-Selling Steam Game Loses #1 Spot to New Release
The Steam charts cataloguing the marketplace's bestsellers have been interesting recently with the top spots being a mix of new, old, and upcoming releases, but this week, we have a new contender who's taken the No. 1 spot. That game is Cult of the Lamb, the new game from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital that's part roguelike and part cult-management game. It took the spot from Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered which will soon be coming to the PC platform, though it's likely we'll see a changeup in these rankings once more after that game is released.
PC gamers can now grab an open world classic for free on Steam
Mafia has been made available as a free game on Steam, for those who missed out on this classic, in celebration of its 20th anniversary on PC. For the uninitiated, Mafia is an open world third-person shooter with a compelling storyline that’ll keep you hooked. Thanks to that, and...
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff
I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?
For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Now Available
The new PlayStation Plus free games for September 2022 have finally arrived. These are just the regular monthly free games as the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog update will arrive later in September. As previously revealed, the new titles available at all levels of PlayStation Plus from Essential up through Premium this month include Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.
dotesports.com
Witcher 3 fans can expect a next-gen version of the game this year, according to CD Projekt
In May, CD Projekt announced a next-gen (or current-gen, depending on how you look at it) version of The Witcher 3 was set to finally get its long-delayed release at the end of 2022. And, in the middle of revealing a new update to Cyberpunk 2077, it appears that Witcher upgrade is still on track for a release towards the end of the year.
ComicBook
PS5 System Update Adds Highly Requested Features and Settings
A new PlayStation 5 system software update is officially live as of earlier today. The new PS5 system update brings a bunch of highly requested features out of beta, which was released a couple of months back, for everyone globally with one of the PlayStation consoles. That includes, but is not limited to, 1440p HDMI video output support, the ability to create "gamelists" which are basically folders, and more.
Grand Theft Auto 5, Which Has Played A Significant Role In The Gaming Industry For Almost Ten Years, Seems To Be Being Replaced By The Corporation
Grand Theft Auto 5 launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013, and it has since been successful across three console generations. Since then, it has ranked second only to Minecraft in terms of overall video game revenue. Over the previous nine years, it has earned its position at the top or close. However, most people would agree that it’s time to move on, and while the following installment is being created, Rockstar seems prepared to end development on GTA 5.
ComicBook
Former PlayStation Plus Game Gets Surprising PS5 Upgrade
A game that was previously made available via PlayStation Plus all the way back in May 2019 has now qualified for a free upgrade on PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, a number of games that first came to PS4 have been getting updated to take advantage of Sony's next-gen console. Sadly, many of these PS5 upgrades for games on PS4 haven't been given to players who have downloaded qualified titles via PlayStation Plus since they don't technically "own" the product. Fortunately, for one game in question, this situation no longer holds true.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Finally Adding More Classic Games
Sony has revealed that it will finally be adding a number of additional games to the classics catalog that is available via PlayStation Plus. Ever since Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this summer to include classic PlayStation titles from the past, subscribers have made it known that they want to see more games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP added to the service. Fortunately, Sony seems to have heard that outcry as PS Plus is finally getting a decent slate of classic additions later in September.
ComicBook
New Xbox Elite Controller Is Cheaper Than Normal, But There's a Catch
After months of rumors and leaks disclosed the accessory ahead of time, Microsoft today confirmed that it's gearing up to release a new version of its Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. While the second model of the Xbox Elite Controller has been around for a couple of years, the device has largely only been available in black colors. Luckily, a white variant is now planned to launch in the near future, and perhaps best of all, it will be a bit cheaper at a baseline level.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprisingly Happy With Final Free Xbox 360 Game
For years at this point, most Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been generally pretty disappointed with the service's offering of monthly free games. As Microsoft has started to more heavily support Xbox Game Pass, the free titles that come to Xbox's Games with Gold program have started to dwindle. Now, that disappointment has only become greater as Microsoft is soon set to discontinue free Xbox 360 games from the service at the start of October. Luckily, many Xbox Live Gold members have at least found that these 360 additions are going out on a high note in September.
happygamer.com
More Players Of Apex Legends Have Joined Steam Since Season 14 began
The Steam sales of Apex Legends keep breaking records. A new minimum daily peak player count was reached by Respawn’s battle royale game last month, following August’s breaking of the 500,000 concurrent user barrier. According to PCGamesN, Apex Legends had 329,041 players in August, up from the minimum...
knowtechie.com
5 games you can play right now from your browser for free
There’s no need to spend money on expensive video games when you can play great ones from your browser for free. This blog post will discuss five of our favorite online browser games. Whether you’re a fan of bubble shooter or strategy games or want to kill some time...
Well-known Xbox Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5 To Produce The Upcoming State Of Decay Installment
The Coalition, the group behind Gears of War, is assisting in developing State of Decay 3, the upcoming Xbox game in the zombie-survival franchise. State of Decay 3 will return to the immersive world created in the State of Decay and its follow-up. However, the title will have a brand-new narrative and setting in addition to some gameplay elements from earlier Gears of War games.
The return of the '90s: That game you love is coming back
Gamescom made it clear: the future of PC gaming will revisit its past. There's a question that's always asked by members of the industry at Gamescom. When you bump into someone you know as you're rushing between appointments. As you're debriefing about what you've seen in the pub after-hours. As you're in the press room, struggling to transcribe an interview over the ambient noise that is Koelnmesse at full capacity. The question is always the same: "How's your Gamescom going?"
