Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Georgia vs. Samford: Chris Hatcher previews Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp
Samford football coach Chris Hatcher once hired Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp on his staff at Valdosta State, and he knows both of his former colleagues have no plans to take it easy on him during Saturday's game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant win over Oregon in Week 1 while Samford outlasted Kennesaw State, 27-17.
Wide receiver Caleb Chapman dealing with early season injury
The Oregon Ducks were without a few players for their week one game against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, and one of those players was senior wide receiver Caleb Chapman. The Texas A&M transfer didn't suit up for the game, and ahead of Oregon's week two opponent Eastern Washington we learned why.
Everything Dan Lanning said after practice on Wednesday
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media on Wednesday and addressed where Oregon stands at midweek of week two. Here's a complete transcript of everything Lanning said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Dan Lanning looking to see improved execution on defense as the Ducks gear up for Eastern Washington
Dan Lanning wasn't happy with how the Oregon Ducks executed some drills during Wednesday's practice as the Ducks prepare for their home-opener against Eastern Washington on September 10th from inside Autzen Stadium. Following practice, he filled in the media about what went wrong in practice and why the Ducks have to fix it.
PODCAST: Oregon moves into the top spot in recruiting for the Pac-12
The Oregon Ducks now have the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 for college football recruiting in the 2023 class. Where is this recruiting class about to go, and what areas of focus could we see the Ducks spend time on moving forward? Let us get you caught up on all things Oregon football recruiting.
WATCH: Dan Lanning says practice not as sharp as he'd want as the Ducks prepare for EWU
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he discusses the team's Wednesday before Eastern Washington practice, his frustration with some lack of execution in practice, and where the Ducks need to get better as gameday is quickly approaching. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Georgia impresses visiting prospects
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong says recruiting is only going to get better for Georgia after their 49-3 thrashing of Oregon.
Oregon announces uniforms for week two vs. Eastern Washington
Oregon's dominant uniforms carry over into 2022 with the announcement of the uniforms they'll wear when taking on Eastern Washington. On Wednesday evening, Oregon announced which uniform they will wear, going with a familiar look. The uniform combination features yellow tops, pants, cleats, and gloves with black wings for a sharp contrast.
Meet the class: Blake Purchase commitment bumps Oregon to No. 1 in the Pac-12
Recruiting has continued to flourish at Oregon under first-time head coach Dan Lanning. After landing five verbal commitments in August, the Ducks have landed two in the first week of September. Four-star DL A'Mauri Washington was the first to commit, and four-star LB Blake Purchase pulled the trigger late on...
WATCH: Casey Rogers and Oregon excited for another opportunity to show they're better than what they showed
Starting defensive lineman Casey Rogers spoke about how he and the Oregon program are not satisfied with how they performed against Georgia this past Saturday and how they are excited for the chance against Eastern Washington to show everyone they are better than they looked. Rogers spoke about how the team is preparing for its week two opponent.
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
WATCH: Trent Bray, James Rawls, and Kitan Oladapo Preview Fresno State
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Wednesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives on...
Projected starter out for the year plus other injury updates after Georgia
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provides an injury update on the team after the team's season-opener against Georgia, the loss of a projected starter, and other key notes.
Cade Klubnik's day as Clemson starter is coming
247Sports' Brandon Marcello thinks freshman Cade Klubnik will soon replace DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson's starting quarterback, and explains why that's not necessarily a knock on Uiagalelei's talent.
247Sports
Cade Klubnik draws rave reviews over DJ Uiagalelei after Clemson's opener
"They're both really, really talented they support each other," Swinney said. "It's been awesome, and, again, kind of best case scenario tonight that, again, D.J. had to kind of fight through some adversity and just really show the grit and moxie, and he made some big plays, man, with his feet, extended plays, made some beautiful throws.
247Sports
