ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Wide receiver Caleb Chapman dealing with early season injury

The Oregon Ducks were without a few players for their week one game against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, and one of those players was senior wide receiver Caleb Chapman. The Texas A&M transfer didn't suit up for the game, and ahead of Oregon's week two opponent Eastern Washington we learned why.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything Dan Lanning said after practice on Wednesday

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media on Wednesday and addressed where Oregon stands at midweek of week two. Here's a complete transcript of everything Lanning said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Oregon Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Dooley
247Sports

Oregon announces uniforms for week two vs. Eastern Washington

Oregon's dominant uniforms carry over into 2022 with the announcement of the uniforms they'll wear when taking on Eastern Washington. On Wednesday evening, Oregon announced which uniform they will wear, going with a familiar look. The uniform combination features yellow tops, pants, cleats, and gloves with black wings for a sharp contrast.
CHENEY, WA
247Sports

WATCH: Casey Rogers and Oregon excited for another opportunity to show they're better than what they showed

Starting defensive lineman Casey Rogers spoke about how he and the Oregon program are not satisfied with how they performed against Georgia this past Saturday and how they are excited for the chance against Eastern Washington to show everyone they are better than they looked. Rogers spoke about how the team is preparing for its week two opponent.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Bulldogs Football#Chick Fil A#Kickoff Classic#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Ducks
247Sports

WATCH: Trent Bray, James Rawls, and Kitan Oladapo Preview Fresno State

Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Wednesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives on...
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Cade Klubnik draws rave reviews over DJ Uiagalelei after Clemson's opener

"They're both really, really talented they support each other," Swinney said. "It's been awesome, and, again, kind of best case scenario tonight that, again, D.J. had to kind of fight through some adversity and just really show the grit and moxie, and he made some big plays, man, with his feet, extended plays, made some beautiful throws.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy