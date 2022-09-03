ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota contains new sewage spill in drainage canal in Park East

By Anne Snabes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
About 48,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into a drainage canal in Sarasota’s Park East neighborhood on Thursday, but the city said workers were able to contain almost all of the spill.

It was the second major spill in a week.

The latest spill occurred because a manhole for the city sewer’s system collapsed. Sewage flowed out of the manhole and entered the adjacent drainage ditch, said city utilities director Bill Riebe.

Background:City officials hope to avoid costly pipeline replacement following major sewage spill in December

City workers responded quickly and put dirt dams in the canal to contain the spill. They pumped the polluted water into tanker trucks, which carried it to the city’s wastewater plant. Riebe said the city contained all but a few thousand gallons of the wastewater. The spill occurred at Vilas Avenue and 11th Street.

Sewage entered the same canal the night of Aug. 26. In that case, a pressurized pipe burst near Shade Avenue and 8th Street, releasing approximately 340,000 gallons of wastewater into the city’s storm drainage system.

The city has notified the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Department of Health about the new incident, according to a city newsletter. The city is working on evaluating the cause of the manhole failure.

The City Commission approved a utilities master plan in 2019 that resulted in increased utility rates to pay for system upgrades. Since then, the city has been gradually updating its aging water and sewer infrastructure.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

Comments / 4

Capt Noankor
4d ago

Fix our infrastructure before anymore. large scale permits are issued.. Your poluting the bay Sarasota

Reply(1)
4
 

Mysuncoast.com

Tracking Three Issues in the Tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC 7 is tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of Africa. It’s a disorganized system however it has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone in two days and a 60% chance in five days. Meanwhile, Hurricane Danielle remains a Category 1 Hurricane in the north central Atlantic Ocean. It will not threaten the United States. Tropical Storm Earl’s center is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda over the next few days, and strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane in the next 24-48 hours. Earl should continue northeasterly away from the United States.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

At Almazónica Cervecería, Darwin Santa Maria Brings Together Peruvian Cuisine and Craft Beer

When I think about chef Darwin Santa Maria, who has worked in the Sarasota restaurant scene for decades, the phrase "ahead of his time" comes to mind. He has hopped from project to project, bringing fresh Peruvian flavors along with him everywhere he goes, but he seems to have settled into his space on Tamiami Trail, a restaurant called Almazónica Cervecería.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Required Reading: A Dozen Books Set in Sarasota

Staying close to home? Settle down with one or more of these works with Sarasota settings. That’s a sentiment we’d share anytime, but especially now, after years of reeling from coronavirus updates, economic uncertainty, social distancing and isolation, and the closings of some of our favorite haunts. A good book can, temporarily, take you away from all that, placing you in an alternate reality, a different world. So, while we’re on the subject, how about checking out (perhaps not from your library, if it’s closed, but try ordering from a store, like Bookstore1, to help support local business) some of these books, all related to Sarasota and written by authors who have lived here?
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are sharing a cautionary tale about speeding, posting a photo of a ticket one driver received over the Labor Day weekend when he was clocked going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police say the driver was stopped as he was coming over...
SARASOTA, FL
