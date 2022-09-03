ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

SEC Network analyst lists K.J. Jefferson among top SEC quarterbacks

By Taylor Jones
 4 days ago

Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson is one of the many reasons experts are high on the Razorbacks this season.

He threw for over 2,500 yards, led the team in rushing one year ago, and scored 27 total touchdowns. This season, he plans to carry that momentum thanks to quality receiving options and an experienced offensive line.

Because of that, one SEC Network analyst has listed Jefferson among the top SEC quarterbacks ahead of the week one slate.

Jordan Rodgers, former Vanderbilt quarterback and current analyst for SEC Network, ranks Jefferson in the same tier as Mississippi State’s Will Rodgers, Tennessee ‘s Hendon Hooker, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, and Alabama ‘s Bryce Young.

The remaining four quarterbacks will face solid competition in week one, but Jefferson will have the best chance to prove just how talented he is. His squad hosts No. 22 Cincinnati on a national stage Saturday afternoon. The kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bearcats is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

Where does Arkansas finish in the SEC West according to Dan Mullen?

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas takes massive leap in USA Today Sports’ College Football re-rank

Reynolds Razorback Stadium was one of three venues that hosted two ranked teams last weekend. The home crowd played a key factor as No. 23 Arkansas held off a fiery No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcat club, 31-24. The win impressed the College Football world, as head coaches across the country collectively voted to move the Razorbacks up six spots to No. 17 in the latest USA Today Coaches poll. The win was just as impressive to the media that covers the sport as well. Following week one’s slate of games, USA Today Sports’ Paul Myerberg has re-ranked all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and has come to truly respect the Razorbacks. In the latest re-rank, Arkansas has jumped to No. 17, which is an eight-spot increase from the initial rank. Following the loss, Cincinnati has fallen to No. 34, which is a drop of six places. According to the re-rank, Arkansas’ week two opponent, South Carolina, is ranked No. 70. They move up three slots after defeating Georgia State, 35-14, last Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Arkansas faces the Gamecocks on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN.
FanSided

Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech

Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
On3.com

5-star EDGE Keon Keeley makes change to Florida visit plans

Five-star Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley EDGE Keon Keeley was set to make an official visit to Florida this weekend when the Gators host Kentucky. But On3 has learned of a change in plans. That visit will be now be an unofficial, with Keeley still expected to stay both Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville, similar to what he would do for an official visit.
247Sports

Sam Pittman discusses latest Arkansas injury updates

Following their 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati in Week 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks have several lingering questions in the injury department. Head coach Sam Pittman discussed the latest on the situation in his weekly press conference Monday afternoon. Three Razorback starters on defense (nickel Myles Slusher, safety Jalen Catalon,...
On3.com

Paul Finebaum slams Brian Kelly, coaching decision following LSU's loss to Florida State

Sunday night’s Week 1 contest between Florida State and LSU was one for the ages. Brian Kelly made his debut as LSU’s head coach, and he did so on a big stage at the Superdome in New Orleans. The game was a back-and-forth affair, coming down to the final seconds. And a major decision from Brian Kelly at the end has resulted in major criticism from SEC Network and ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum.
ClutchPoints

LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions

The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a […] The post LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning discusses possibility of Ty Thompson, backups playing vs. Eastern Washington

It’s unfortunately become a question that is all-too-common among Oregon Duck fans over the past five games. While the Ducks have lost by an average of 30 points in four of the last five games played, a large portion of the Oregon fan base has called for the backup QB to get into the game while the starting QB struggled to find success on the field. Redshirt freshman Ty Thompson has been the guy that fans are calling for, while either Anthony Brown or Bo Nix continues to get the snaps. RelatedOregon eager to improve perception following precipitous rankings drop That might change...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night

ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
247Sports

SEC Power Ratings: Week One

Summer is over and the Southeastern Conference season seriously begun. OK, there was that ‘week zero’ game for Vanderbilt which is off to an encouraging—for them—start. If these ratings were on record alone in fact these ‘Dores would top the initial listings. But of course...
