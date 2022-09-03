ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

2 people sent to hospitals with life-threatening injuries in 2 separate crashes Friday night

FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 4 days ago
FOND DU LAC – Two people were transported to hospitals with life-threatening injuries after two unrelated crashes in Fond du Lac Friday night.

The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the first crash at 9:16 p.m. A person suffered life-threatening injuries after getting struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter Friday night.

Officers believe the individual was trying to cross Scott Street northbound by Mill Street, when a vehicle operated by a 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident struck them. The person was initially transported to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital, then to Froedtert Hospital-Milwaukee, according to the City of Fond du Lac Police Department.

The victim has not yet been identified. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Dispatch Center at 920-906-5555.

The second crash was discovered at 10:34 p.m., when a Fond du Lac police officer found an unconscious 51-year-old Fond du Lac man laying on the terrace at the intersection of Fond du Lac Avenue and County Road V, according to the police department.

The man had no pulse and was not breathing. The officers performed CPR until his pulse returned and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue arrived.

Officers believe the man was driving a moped, hit the curb, and was ejected onto the terrace. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue provided care for the man until a Flight for Life medical helicopter landed on scene and flew him to Froedtert Hospital-Milwaukee.

Both crashes remain under investigation. As of noon Friday, police were not available to provide any additional information about the crash victims.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at 920-213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

Fox11online.com

Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

2 men found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of N. Richmond Street. The bodies were discovered Monday morning. The men have not been identified, and a cause of death has not been released. Police...
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

2 hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Two people are hurt in an accidental shooting in Grand Chute. Police say a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday. A 70-year-old Grand Chute man and a 67-year-old Florida woman were struck and...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton firefighters respond to 2 separate fires within hours

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Fire Department responded to two separate fires Monday afternoon. The first fire was called in by a passer-by around 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of S. Chain Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found the only person in the home unconscious. Smoke from unattended food,...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Charged After Stealing from Meijer Multiple Times

Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly stole from the Manitowoc Meijer store three separate times over the last two weeks. The first incident occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The asset protection team reported that the 33-year-old woman had taken six video game-related items into the bathroom without...
MANITOWOC, WI
