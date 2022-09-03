Read full article on original website
Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says
Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
2 people hospitalized in New York City after mosquito bites left them with life-threatening West Nile virus
A record number of mosquitoes in New York City have been detected to carry West Nile virus, which can cause fevers and brain swelling in severe cases.
Should We Be Freaked About the New Virus Found in China?
A new virus, Langya henipavirus, is suspected to have caused infections in 35 people in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces over roughly a two-year period to 2021.It’s related to Hendra and Nipah viruses, which cause disease in humans. However, there’s much we don’t know about the new virus—known as LayV for short—including whether it spreads from human to human.Here’s what we know so far.How sick are people getting?Researchers in China first detected this new virus as part of routine surveillance in people with a fever who had reported recent contact with animals. Once the virus was identified, the researchers looked...
Three dead, six ill with mystery pneumonia ‘very similar to Covid’ in Argentina
Three people have died this week in Argentina due to pneumonia of unknown origin, local health authorities have said. Six others have been infected as experts ruled out Covid-19, influenza, and hantavirus as causative agents.Luis Medina Ruiz, the minister of public health of the Tucuman province, northwest Argentina, reported the death of a 70-year-old patient and the identification of three employees of the medical facility with symptoms.“What these patients have in common is the severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromise in images [x-ray] very similar to Covid, but that is ruled out,” Dr Ruiz said. Of the...
Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States
Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
Why don't some people get COVID?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
Diabetic man, 36, died in hospital after he was given a 'fatal dose of another patient's medication'
A man died at Scotland's largest hospital after he was allegedly given a fatal dose of another patient's medication. Martin Weldon had been in intensive care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow since May after a diabetic hypoglycaemia - caused when blood sugar drops too low - left him with a severe brain injury.
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
As BA.5 Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the First Signs of COVID to Watch For
As omicron subvariants, such as BA.4 and BA.5, continue to circulate, some studies indicate that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is by...
A child becomes the third person with meningococcal after attending Splendour in the Grass as fresh warnings about the disease are issued
A child from the NSW north coast is the third person to contract meningococcal disease after attending the Splendour In The Grass music festival. Earlier this month a Sydney man in his 40s who had attended the festival died with the disease. NSW Health has urged anyone who attended Splendour...
New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray
The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected
A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
