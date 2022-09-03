ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Randy Gibson
4d ago

And just think the government is thinking about letting 18 year olds get their cdl's. If that happens it's only going to get worse on the roads.

wfft.com

Highway Maintenance worker injured in DeKalb County crash

Auburn, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State troopers responded to a call at approximately 7:45 a.m. and discovered that a highway maintenance worker had been struck by a vehicle. Police say Yancy J. Anderson, 29, of Knox, Ind. had been trimming weeds along the CR-11A overpass at I-69. While attempting to walk across the road, Anderson was struck by an oncoming cargo van, driven by Robert W. Kahlke, 66, of Garrett, IN. The impact sent Anderson airborne and into the path of a pickup truck, driven by Brent Carver, 31, of Auburn, IN.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Motorcyclist killed in Fort Wayne crash has been identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the identification of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Tuesday. At approximately 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Catalpa Street and West Jefferson Boulevard. Investigators said...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

NIPSCO to install gas line at intersection in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NIPSCO is working on an intersection Wednesday in northeast Fort Wayne, causing lane restrictions in the area, the City announced Tuesday. Drivers can expect lane restrictions near the intersection of Stellhorn and Wheelock roads throughout Wednesday, and the City’s Traffic Engineering Department said work is expected to be finished within the same day.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

INDOT announces changes for intersection of SR 13, SR 4

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced an all-way stop will be added to the intersection of State Route 13 and State Route 4 between Middlebury, Indiana and Millersburg, Indiana. The intersection will receive new stop signs, advanced warning signs and a red flashing...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
wfft.com

Man and woman suffer serious injuries in Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of an accident at approximately 6:10 a.m. in Adams County that left two people seriously injured. Police say it appears that Shaniya L. Price, 24, of Fort Wayne, and a passenger, Garen Z. Miller, 28, also of Fort Wayne were driving on U.S. HWY 27 and inadvertently turned onto CR 300 W.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash

CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Allen County fatal crash victim identified

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Two injured in crash of biplane at Branch County Memorial Airport

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – An instructor pilot and a student passenger were injured Friday afternoon in an aircraft accident at the Branch County Memorial Airport. Airport Manager Joe Best said a Great Lakes biplane was trying to land when something went wrong and the plane flipped over. (Photo courtesy...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man dead from motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on the west side of Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. It started around 7:10 PM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle near the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics located an unresponsive adult male on the side of the road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Blvd. crash ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Police got to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive on the side of the road. According to Fort Wayne...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Fort Wayne mother arrested for impaired driving while transporting children

WARRICK COUNTY – On Friday night, Indiana State Police Troopers responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 near the 42-mile marker, east of Lynnville. When troopers arrived, they located a white 2008 Subaru Impreza off the roadway and on its top. The driver, Justa Shinn, 33, of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the vehicle. The two children were removed, but the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Lynnville and Pigeon Twp. Fire Departments. The driver and two children were properly restrained at the time of the crash.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

When could it snow in Fort Wayne?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

UPDATE - One dead, 21 injured after nine vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a nine vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75 Sunday. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred near mile post 125 of the interstate in Allen County. Officials say that a 2019 Freightliner Semi,...
LIMA, OH

