WARRICK COUNTY – On Friday night, Indiana State Police Troopers responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 near the 42-mile marker, east of Lynnville. When troopers arrived, they located a white 2008 Subaru Impreza off the roadway and on its top. The driver, Justa Shinn, 33, of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the vehicle. The two children were removed, but the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Lynnville and Pigeon Twp. Fire Departments. The driver and two children were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO