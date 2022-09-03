Read full article on original website
Randy Gibson
4d ago
And just think the government is thinking about letting 18 year olds get their cdl's. If that happens it's only going to get worse on the roads.
wfft.com
Highway Maintenance worker injured in DeKalb County crash
Auburn, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State troopers responded to a call at approximately 7:45 a.m. and discovered that a highway maintenance worker had been struck by a vehicle. Police say Yancy J. Anderson, 29, of Knox, Ind. had been trimming weeds along the CR-11A overpass at I-69. While attempting to walk across the road, Anderson was struck by an oncoming cargo van, driven by Robert W. Kahlke, 66, of Garrett, IN. The impact sent Anderson airborne and into the path of a pickup truck, driven by Brent Carver, 31, of Auburn, IN.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash
wfft.com
Motorcyclist killed in Fort Wayne crash has been identified
wfft.com
Man dead in motorcycle crash on West Jefferson Boulevard in Fort Wayne
WANE-TV
NIPSCO to install gas line at intersection in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NIPSCO is working on an intersection Wednesday in northeast Fort Wayne, causing lane restrictions in the area, the City announced Tuesday. Drivers can expect lane restrictions near the intersection of Stellhorn and Wheelock roads throughout Wednesday, and the City’s Traffic Engineering Department said work is expected to be finished within the same day.
WANE-TV
INDOT announces changes for intersection of SR 13, SR 4
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced an all-way stop will be added to the intersection of State Route 13 and State Route 4 between Middlebury, Indiana and Millersburg, Indiana. The intersection will receive new stop signs, advanced warning signs and a red flashing...
wfft.com
Man and woman suffer serious injuries in Adams County crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of an accident at approximately 6:10 a.m. in Adams County that left two people seriously injured. Police say it appears that Shaniya L. Price, 24, of Fort Wayne, and a passenger, Garen Z. Miller, 28, also of Fort Wayne were driving on U.S. HWY 27 and inadvertently turned onto CR 300 W.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash
CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
WOWO News
Allen County fatal crash victim identified
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
fortwaynesnbc.com
A new construction project to protect the Maumee River shuts down part of E. Wayne Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A new construction project began Tuesday morning that city officials say will help protect the Maumee River. Crews shut down a portion of E. Wayne Street between Glasgow Ave. and S. Anthony Blvd. and it’s expected to stay closed for 90 days.
wtvbam.com
Two injured in crash of biplane at Branch County Memorial Airport
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – An instructor pilot and a student passenger were injured Friday afternoon in an aircraft accident at the Branch County Memorial Airport. Airport Manager Joe Best said a Great Lakes biplane was trying to land when something went wrong and the plane flipped over. (Photo courtesy...
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
WOWO News
Man dead from motorcycle crash
WANE-TV
1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Blvd. crash ID’d
wbiw.com
Fort Wayne mother arrested for impaired driving while transporting children
WARRICK COUNTY – On Friday night, Indiana State Police Troopers responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 near the 42-mile marker, east of Lynnville. When troopers arrived, they located a white 2008 Subaru Impreza off the roadway and on its top. The driver, Justa Shinn, 33, of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the vehicle. The two children were removed, but the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Lynnville and Pigeon Twp. Fire Departments. The driver and two children were properly restrained at the time of the crash.
WANE-TV
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The...
WISH-TV
Maconaquah schools leader resigns after crash, faces charge of intoxicated driving
FULTON, Ind. (WISH) — The superintendent of the Maconaquah school district has resigned after being preliminarily charged with intoxicated driving and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and the school district say. James M. Callane, 53, of Peru, was preliminary charged...
hometownstations.com
UPDATE - One dead, 21 injured after nine vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a nine vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75 Sunday. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred near mile post 125 of the interstate in Allen County. Officials say that a 2019 Freightliner Semi,...
WANE-TV
Citilink offering ride-along training on how to navigate public transportation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ever wanted to use a city bus but you’ve been anxious about understanding the schedule or transferring from bus to bus?. Citilink hopes to ease those worries through its new Travel Training Program. The program will connect a Citilink staffer with you to...
