numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
numberfire.com
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Chas McCormick absent from Astros' Wednesday lineup
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. McCormick will take a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field and hit ninth. Dubon has a...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Dean Kremer scratched Wednesday, Tyler Wells (oblique) to start
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer has been scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kremer was previously penciled in for Wednesday's matchup, but the Orioles reinstated Tyler Wells (oblique) from the injured list and will send him to the hill instead. It's unclear whether Kremer will be available or if he was scratched due to an injury.
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Maldonado started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. Christian Vazquez will catch for Cristian Javier and hit eighth on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Pete Alonso batting second for Mets Wednesday afternoon
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will bat second in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alonso typically bats cleanup for the Mets, but with Starling Marte sidelined by a hand injury, the first baseman will cover the two-hole in Game 1 on Wednesday. Jeff McNeil will handle cleanup duty, followed by Dan Vogelbach batting fifth and Mark Canha hitting sixth.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Randal Grichuk batting fifth on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Grichuk will start in center field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Garrett Hampson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McGuire will catch for left-hander Rich Hill on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander JT Chargois and the Rays. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 7.4...
numberfire.com
Boston's J.D. Martinez scratched on Tuesday, Christian Arroyo to start
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez has been scratched on Tuesday and will be replaced in the starting lineup by Christian Arroyo. Arroyo will start at designated hitter and bat sixth versus right-hander JT Chargois and the Rays.
numberfire.com
Dodgers give Trayce Thompson a breather on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson will sit on the bench after Mookie Betts was moved to right field and Chris Taylor was aligned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 91 batted balls this season, Thompson accounted...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will catch for left-hander Wade Miley on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. P.J. Higgins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. batting eighth on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gurriel will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Raimel Tapia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gurriel for 11.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias hitting fifth in Rangers' Tuesday lineup
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Mathias will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Kole Calhoun was rested against Houston's left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Mathias to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Riley Greene sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Greene will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. numberFire's models project Baddoo for...
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Baddoo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Riley Greene moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Jace Peterson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
