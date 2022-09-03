ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue-White Breakdown: Is Drew Allar still No. 2? A Theo Johnson update, run game woes, more

It’s Ohio week for James Franklin’s Penn State football program and the Bobcats should prove to be an easier test than those pesky Purdue Boilermakers. The Nittany Lions (1-0) are prohibitive favorites at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and if PSU builds a big lead in the second half, it should be time to take a look at some of the team’s more talented younger players.
How Manny Diaz’s man-to-man coverage brought out Penn State’s confident side

In the aftermath of Penn State’s season-opening win at Purdue, a throwaway line at Manny Diaz’s media day press conference last month felt prophetic. “Guys are going to catch the ball. That happens,” Diaz said in the Beaver Stadium media room. “It’s about your response and your maturity for when things don’t go well. ... To be a great player in the back end, you have to be able to respond to adversity.”
