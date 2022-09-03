Read full article on original website
Here’s what new foods are on the menu at Beaver Stadium during Penn State games
If tailgating at Penn State Football games isn’t enough to fill you up, plenty of food awaits inside Beaver Stadium, including several new additions. This season, fans can buy BBQ, loaded fries and Buffalo chicken sandwiches starting at the first home game at noon, Sept. 10 against Ohio.
Watch scenes from Penn State football practice, Sept. 6, 2022
Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team are continuing practice this Wednesday evening, preparing for their home opener of the 2022-2023 season. Due to inclement weather, the Nittany Lions held practice inside of Holuba hall today to continue with team drills ahead of this week’s game. The...
Penn State-Ohio matchup: Key players, positions for the Nittany Lions, Bobcats
Penn State is currently a 25-point favorite over the Ohio Bobcats in the Lions’ home opener Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. The Blue and White’s Week 2 contest is decidedly an easier challenge than last week’s Big Ten tilt at Purdue. Ohio’s offense had a huge day...
Blue-White Breakdown: Is Drew Allar still No. 2? A Theo Johnson update, run game woes, more
It’s Ohio week for James Franklin’s Penn State football program and the Bobcats should prove to be an easier test than those pesky Purdue Boilermakers. The Nittany Lions (1-0) are prohibitive favorites at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and if PSU builds a big lead in the second half, it should be time to take a look at some of the team’s more talented younger players.
Drew Allar, Penn State’s running back rotation and more James Franklin takeaways
STATE COLLEGE — Days away from welcoming fans back to Happy Valley for its home opener against Ohio, James Franklin caught up with reporters following practice at the Lasch facility on Wednesday. Here are a few takeaways from Franklin’s media session, plus the 17-minute practice window open to reporters....
Penn State’s 4 keys vs. Ohio: The script for a Lions victory in their home opener
Saturday will be the 32nd meeting between Penn State and a MAC team. It’s been a lopsided result, with the Nittany Lions winning 28 of the past 31 matchups. A 29th Penn State victory looks like a strong possibility, too.
Former Penn State linebacker announces transfer destination
Ken Talley never played a snap for Penn State after signing with the Nittany Lions as part of their 2022 class. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But on Wednesday, he announced he will be staying in the Big Ten. Talley, who entered the...
How Manny Diaz’s man-to-man coverage brought out Penn State’s confident side
In the aftermath of Penn State’s season-opening win at Purdue, a throwaway line at Manny Diaz’s media day press conference last month felt prophetic. “Guys are going to catch the ball. That happens,” Diaz said in the Beaver Stadium media room. “It’s about your response and your maturity for when things don’t go well. ... To be a great player in the back end, you have to be able to respond to adversity.”
Injury update: Penn State hopeful to have TE Theo Johnson available vs. Ohio
Penn State’s tight end room — a source of confidence entering the season for James Franklin and his staff — was missing a key member in the opener. Theo Johnson, a breakout candidate this fall, traveled with the team but didn’t suit up against Purdue. Franklin...
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 2 rankings: Rollers fall, Bubblers check in
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Let’s get after it.
Four different players score for State college in field hockey win over Mifflin County
Four different State College players found the back of the net Tuesday as the Little Lions scored a 4-3 win over Mifflin County.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Gettysburg at Boiling Springs (9/9/22)
Gettysburg (1-1) at Boiling Spring (2-0) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Houser, Staver and Boardman lead Shippensburg field hockey past Greencastle-Antrim
Shippensburg defeated Greencastle-Antrim 3-2 in overtime of their field hockey game Tuesday. Eily Houser scored a goal and added an assist for Shippensburg, and Elke Staver and Kylee Boardman each had one.
Boiling Springs volleyball downs Bishop McDevitt
Boiling Springs scored a 3-1 win over Bishop McDevitt Tuesday. The Bubblers won 26-28, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19. Jillian Strine led the way with 13 kills, six blocks and five aces, and Ella Kilko had 14 kills and eight digs. Olivia Hollen added 36 assists and 19 digs, and Kaitlyn Fassi had 26 digs and four aces.
True Benshoff, Grace French, Megan Miller help Waynesboro down Aubrey Strohecker, Mifflin County
Aubrey Strohecker continued her strong season Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to list Mifflin County past Waynesboro in a 3-2 girls soccer loss.
Economopoulos girls lead Lower Dauphin to soccer win against CD East
A trio of Economopoulos girls scored goals and five more of their teammates did too Wednesday in Lower Dauphin’s 10-0 girls soccer win over CD East. Kristen Economopoulos led the way with two goals, and Katelyn Economopoulos and Ashley Economopoulos each had one.
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
Pa. woman who rammed minivan into Little League museum headed to trial
WILLIAMSPORT – The woman charged with ramming her minivan into the World of Little League Museum in July is headed to court and will remain in jail without bail. Those were the decisions of Lycoming County District Judge Gary Whiteman on Tuesday following a nearly two-hour preliminary hearing for Theresa Robinson Salazar, 57, of Williamsport.
Missing Cumberland County girl found
A 10-year-old Carlisle girl reported missing early Tuesday was found and is “safe,” borough police said late Tuesday afternoon. Police said Heaven Moore ran away following an argument with her mother. Police said they are still investigating.
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
