Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
As COVID boosters arrive in Oregon this week, state health leaders ask for patience
PORTLAND, Ore. — Booster shots that protect against the newest omicron strain of COVID-19 are arriving in Oregon. The state is expecting upwards of 150,000 boosters initially, and leaders believe the supply will be enough to meet demand. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) held a press conference Wednesday morning...
thelundreport.org
Oregon Nurses Say: ‘We’re Drowning’
This article was orginally published by Oregon Public Broadcasting. Registered nurse Chris Kish’s recent 12-hour Saturday shift in the emergency department started like they all do. At 6.30 a.m. he swipes his Oregon Health & Science University badge, walks through the ambulance entrance doors, and heads into the back....
ijpr.org
With too many patients and too few colleagues, Oregon nurses say: ‘We’re drowning’
Registered nurse Chris Kish’s recent 12-hour Saturday shift in the emergency department started like they all do. At 6.30 a.m. he swipes his Oregon Health & Science University badge, walks through the ambulance entrance doors, and heads into the back. He puts on a mask and safety goggles, grabs a stethoscope and then takes a minute to clear his head before his shift starts.
KTVZ
Oregon Employment Department launches ‘Frances Online,’ new online portal for employers
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Employment Department announced Tuesday that its new online portal, Frances Online, is now available to employers. "This marks the first rollout in a complex, multi-year effort to modernize the department’s business processes and core technology systems and make them more flexible, adaptable and efficient," the department said in a news release, which continues in full below;
KATU.com
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
987thebull.com
Oregon Health Authority To Make Major COVID-19 Reporting Change
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is making a major change to how it reports on COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, September 14th, daily virus reports will become weekly. That includes case counts, virus related deaths, and hospitalizations. Other dashboards, such as breakthrough reports, outbreaks, vaccinations, pediatric reports, and disease...
Town halls prep Oregonians for defensible space in ‘era of mega fires’
With more hot, dry days expected across the state, wildfire danger remains top of mind -- and state officials are busy getting residents prepared to protect their homes and businesses in case they find themselves threatened.
klcc.org
In Oregon-Idaho border town, planned abortion clinic receives little welcome from locals
A month after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to put states in control of laws governing abortion, Planned Parenthood is working to open a new clinic — in Ontario, an Oregon town on the Idaho border. A trigger law in Idaho that bans abortions with extremely limited exceptions could...
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
Oregon pot revenue allocations ‘transformed whole systems’
September is National Recovery Month and is used to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
Oregon launches first phase of employment department technology upgrade
The first phase of the Oregon Employment Department’s long-delayed technology upgrade went live Tuesday. The initial phase, called Frances Online, only serves employers filing payroll reports. The broader computer upgrade is on schedule but won’t begin serving jobless Oregonians until 2024. The employment department’s computers date to the...
New pandemic relief fund for immigrants in Oregon
New pandemic relief funds are now available for immigrants in Oregon.
Homelessness is an issue in every part of Oregon, OHA report states
The homeless crisis is more than a Portland problem, and dealing with it will take more than a Portland solution.
What to consider when signing up for health insurance
PORTLAND, Ore. — Signing up for health insurance can be overwhelming. It can be confusing picking the right plan; whether open enrollment is coming up at work or someone turns 26 and will soon be booted from their parent’s insurance. Angela Dowling, president of Regence Blue Cross Blue...
WWEEK
Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead
As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
Oregon wildfire roundup, September 6, 2022
The hot, dry weather is keeping wildfires burning in all areas of Oregon. Gusty easterly winds in the forecast are a concern for fire officials.
ijpr.org
Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations
Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/5 Labor Day – Quick Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Labor Day Forecast Hot and Dry — Please be Careful and Safe! Preventing wildfires is a responsibility we all share!. With hot,...
KGW
Oregon coast summer camp aims to connect and empower young refugees
Camp Silah at Rockaway Beach drew 130 refugees from Islamic countries. Organizers hope to expand the camp next year.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Firefighters Request Double Overtime Pay Due To Ongoing Staffing Issues. Why Is The Government Not Recruiting New Employees?
In the Oregon State, Portland firefighters are requesting an increase in overtime pay as a result of two years of regular obligatory overtime to fill gaps brought on by ongoing personnel shortages. The Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters’ union is asking for a hike in the overtime pay rate from...
