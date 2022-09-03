ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

With too many patients and too few colleagues, Oregon nurses say: ‘We’re drowning’

Registered nurse Chris Kish’s recent 12-hour Saturday shift in the emergency department started like they all do. At 6.30 a.m. he swipes his Oregon Health & Science University badge, walks through the ambulance entrance doors, and heads into the back. He puts on a mask and safety goggles, grabs a stethoscope and then takes a minute to clear his head before his shift starts.
Oregon Employment Department launches ‘Frances Online,’ new online portal for employers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Employment Department announced Tuesday that its new online portal, Frances Online, is now available to employers. "This marks the first rollout in a complex, multi-year effort to modernize the department’s business processes and core technology systems and make them more flexible, adaptable and efficient," the department said in a news release, which continues in full below;
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
Oregon Health Authority To Make Major COVID-19 Reporting Change

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is making a major change to how it reports on COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, September 14th, daily virus reports will become weekly. That includes case counts, virus related deaths, and hospitalizations. Other dashboards, such as breakthrough reports, outbreaks, vaccinations, pediatric reports, and disease...
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
What to consider when signing up for health insurance

PORTLAND, Ore. — Signing up for health insurance can be overwhelming. It can be confusing picking the right plan; whether open enrollment is coming up at work or someone turns 26 and will soon be booted from their parent’s insurance. Angela Dowling, president of Regence Blue Cross Blue...
Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead

As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations

Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/5 Labor Day – Quick Updates

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Labor Day Forecast Hot and Dry — Please be Careful and Safe! Preventing wildfires is a responsibility we all share!. With hot,...
