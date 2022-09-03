ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule Announced

The Nebraska women’s basketball team is set to take on three 2022 NCAA Sweet Sixteen qualifiers during its nine-game home Big Ten schedule at Pinnacle Bank Arena, after the conference announced the Big Red’s 18-game league slate on Wednesday. The conference made a concerted effort to match top teams against top teams.
2023 Guard Decommits from Nebraska

Just a few weeks into the fall semester and Nebrasketball has lost one of the pledges from the 2023 recruiting class. Chase Clemmons has decommited and will continue to look for a new place to take his talents. Chase is a three start guard from Greenville, South Carolina. He is a cousin of Trey and Bryce McGowens who most recently played for the Huskers.
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #17 Creighton Preview

#2 Nebraska (5-0) vs #17 Creighton (5-1) When: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 5:00 pm (CT) You will hear lots of names announced tonight after kills and digs. You will hear Norah Sis, Madi Kubik, Lexi Rodriguez and Keeley Davis but what you will hear most of all is the roar from the proud Nebraska fans. So proud of these two top 25 teams that consistently COMPETE on the national scene.
Report Card: Huskers 38, North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17

It’s darkest before the dawn. It’s somewhat ironic that on a clear, sunny September Saturday, the prospects for Husker football couldn’t have looked bleaker at halftime with Nebraska tied 7-7 with North Dakota. Not North Dakota State, the Division 1-AA National Champions nine out of the last 11 years. This was the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, the hockey school that was going toe-to-toe with the Huskers. CN’s Jon Johnston called it the “saddest half of football in Nebraska history.” I’d disagree, because I’d say that the saddest half was in 2007 when Oklahoma State took a 38-0 halftime lead into the locker room. That’s not to say it wasn’t bad, because it was bad. Scott Frost even said so during his BTN halftime interview.
Anthony Grant Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

The Huskers found their lead running back this week and the Big Ten office seems to agree. Tranfer junior Anthony Grant was named the Big Ten’s offensive co-player of the week. He shared the honor with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. Grant piled up 189 total rushing yards, and...
