Wheeling, WV

Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated

By Karen Compton, Baylee Martin
 4 days ago

UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon.

The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak.

7News is on site and will have a full report on tonight’s news and online.

Stay with 7News for updates.

