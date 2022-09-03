Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated
UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene.
WHEELING, W.Va.
WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon.
The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak.
