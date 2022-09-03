Read full article on original website
Courtney Christian announces capital campaign for expansion; high school interest meeting set
Courtney Christian School has announced plans to expand its existing facilities to accommodate up to 500 students in Pre-K3 through eighth grade in the next three years, as well as to host an upcoming high school interest meeting. The school’s “Raise the Roar” capital campaign seeks to raise $1.2 million...
House Ways and Means Committee studies elimination of state income tax
Baton Rouge, LA – The House Ways and Means Committee has scheduled its first meeting to discuss broad reforms to Louisiana’s tax system, including the elimination of the personal income tax. The meeting on September 13 is being held pursuant to House Resolution 178 of the 2022 Legislative Session sponsored by Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville.
TRACC Coalition hosts free "Alive to Drive" event on Saturday, Sept. 17
HAMMOND---Alive to Drive is a traffic safety event created by the Tangipahoa - Reshaping Attitudes for Community Change (TRACC) Coalition. The TRACC Coalition’s mission is to support community safety and promote wellness for all of Tangipahoa Parish citizens. This coalition is managed by Tangipahoa Parish Government’s Office of Community Development. This event is co-sponsored by Southeastern Louisiana University’s Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability. Alive to Drive is a life size maze where students do a walkthrough of real- life consequences of what happens when engaging in unsafe driving behaviors such as speeding, impairment, distraction/texting, and not wearing a seatbelt. This event is a collaborative effort with TRACC’s numerous community partners. This event is happening on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9 AM – 1 PM at Southeastern’s Pennington Student Activity Center, located at 1350 General Pershing Dr., Hammond La.
Paul "Duke" Goudeau
Paul "Duke" Goudeau passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Tickfaw, Louisiana, at the age of 74. He was born on Wednesday, February 4, 1948 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Norma Wild Goudeau and the late Joseph Emmett Goudeau. He was a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana. Duke...
Lunder Earl Johnson
God called home his faithful servant on August 30, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Lunder Earl Johnson was born on March 8, 1951, to the late Claray Bridges Johnson and the late Jennie Johnson. He was a graduate of Louisiana State School for the Blind. Lunder started singing, playing...
Tommy Brumfield
Mr. Tommy Brumfield departed this life on Monday, August 29, 2022, around 12 p.m. God accepted him with opened arms. Tommy was born and brought up in Bogalusa, LA. He loved his town and the people in it. Tommy (Jungle Man) attended Bogalusa City Schools where he played basketball. He attended and graduated Central Memorial High School. Class of 1969 later after graduation he started working at The Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill as a machine operator for 16 years after the passing of Tommy’s mother the ate Helena Mae Brumfield.
John Battista Troiani
John Battista Troiani of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born on April 3, 1933, in Caltabellotta, Sicily, the son of the late Giovanni Troiani and Victoria Sala Troiani. Growing up in Sicily, John was a professional soccer goalie for the Palermo team. After moving to the United States, John began a successful career as a handbag designer for several firms before starting his own business. John was a talented gardener who took great pride in his work and was awarded Garden of the Month in Ponchatoula. After the passing of his wife, Marene, John devoted much of his time visiting and caring for her tomb. They are together now for eternity.
Millard Bailey Chaney
Millard was born on March 23, 1933, in Hickory, MS to the late Leonard Bailey Chaney and Myrtis Gertrude Burks Chaney. He passed away at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA on September 3, 2022, at the age of 89 after a courageous battle with metastatic melanoma. Millard lived his younger years in Philadelphia, MS along with his 4 siblings. He left school when he was 17 and joined the Marines and served in the Korean War. Millard later finished his high school education. He married Doris Wells in 1953 in Forest, MS while he was serving in the Marines. They remained married until her death in 2002. To this union, they had 4 children. Millard worked for Ormet Aluminum Plant in Gonzales, LA for many years and was a supervisor in utilities until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed jogging, playing music, playing golf, collecting coins, woodworking, and traveling. Millard loved spending time throughout the years with his family having reunions, family dinners, and playing cards. He was a talented musician and played several instruments by ear. Millard was a member of the Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. In 2004, he married a fellow musician in the club, Larie Walker Witt, in Denham Springs, LA.
Carl "Mickey" Hoover
Carl "Mickey" Hoover passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 77. He was born on Tuesday, June 26, 1945, to the late Mary and the late Enos Hoover. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Carl is survived by his loving wife of...
SOCCER: Southeastern Falls to South Alabama 1-0
Mobile, AL. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team fell on the road to South Alabama 1-0 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Southeastern (2-2) kept South Alabama (3-0-2) to one goal throughout the match. The only goal was scored by South Alabama’s Imane Addi in the 70th minute of the match.
Annie Ruth Robertson Cook O'Neill
Annie Ruth Robertson Cook O'Neill of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at Heritage Health Care in Hammond on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born on March 26, 1937, in Tickfaw, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Ray Robertson and Edna Addsion Roberston. Ruth was a...
Grace Dillon
Grace Dillon, a lifelong resident of Fluker, answered the Master's call on August 29, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. The Dillon family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time. Visitation. Saturday, September 10, 2022. 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Fluker...
Beverly Lois Grimmer
Beverly Lois (Cundiff) Grimmer left this life on September 4, 2022. She was a resident of Denham Springs, La. Beverly was born in Louisville, Kentucky on December 22, 1939. She graduated from DuPont Manual High School in 1958. She then worked as a secretary at the Jefferson County School Board and various schools in the city of Louisville. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church as well as the Hebron Revival Prayer Group.
Willie Daniels
Willie Daniels, 73, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. Servic…
Robert Lenzy Bell, III
Robert Lenzy Bell, III, was born July 5, 1982, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the age of 40 in Bogalusa, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Letha E. Bell; two children: Robert Lenzell and Lenzy Trena Bell of Franklinton, LA; his mother: Gilda Diane Bell; two brothers: Marzellos Bell and Tommy “TJ” Bell all of Bogalusa, LA; two sisters: Jowandolyn B. (Gerald) Nelson and Tammy B. (David) McCallop all of Baton Rouge, LA. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Yolonda Goggins
Yolanda Goggins, 58, resident of Tangipahoa, LA, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022. Funeral service 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Brown's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 70427 Martin Luther King Dr., Tangipahoa, LA.
T Wayne Brumfield
T Wayne Brumfield was born on June 11, 1965, and went home to Heaven on Tuesday September 6, 2022. He worked for many years at Burris Mill in Franklinton and had recently served as a sitter and caretaker for those in need. T Wayne loved helping those who could not always care for themselves and he had a special dear friend Will that he cared for. He enjoyed hosting crawfish boils for family birthdays and taking his camper out with his grandchildren. T Wayne loved fishing in the local ponds and rivers but his favorite fishing spot may have been Lake Washington near Greenville, MS. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
Lethen Gill
Lethen, age 90, went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was a resident of Livingston, LA. Lethen proudly served his country in the United States Army where he got to travel the world. He enjoyed his time in the Army and liked to share stories of his travels with his family. Lethen was an avid football fan and a huge LSU fan. In his younger years, he was the quarterback of his high school team and to this day could remember plays and passes from his glory days. Lethen was extremely passionate about football and always kept up with the recent stats. He was a faithful newspaper reader and never missed a single day of news. Lethen was truly a jokester and never missed an opportunity to tell a joke, share a wild story, or just make someone laugh. He was a true Christian man and always made sure to share the Lord’s word with everyone he knew. He was a proud PePaw and was happiest surrounded by his family. Lethen was a one of a kind that left his family with so many wonderful memories. He will be deeply missed.
Slidell man found guilty as charged in drug case
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Friday, September 2, 2022, a six-person jury found Eugene Darryl McKnight, age 62, of Slidell, Louisiana guilty of possession of two to twenty-eight grams of heroin and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. On Wednesday, May 28, 2020, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office...
Danny Ray Ranburger
A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was 74 years old. A resident of Denham Springs and native of Daviess County KY. Danny was good with his hands. He enjoyed remodeling houses, building furniture, working on old vehicles with his grandsons and especially time with his family and friends. He was always there when someone needed him to lend a helping hand. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 45 years, Pamela L. Johns Ranburger; three daughters, Candice Johnston (Erick), Monica Lemoine (Cory), Jennifer Appling; Son, Keith Ranburger; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; parents, Daniel F. Ramburger and Maudie G. Ramburger; four brothers, John R. Ramburger, George C. Ramburger (Wanda), Marshall L. Ramburger (Arlette), James M. Ramburger and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Marjorie B. Ramburger (Hewitt Henry, Maggie E. Ramburger (Marvin Sosh), Sybal V. Ramburger (Sonny Saalwaechter) and sister-in-law, Bonnie Ramburger. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
