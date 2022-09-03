Lethen, age 90, went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was a resident of Livingston, LA. Lethen proudly served his country in the United States Army where he got to travel the world. He enjoyed his time in the Army and liked to share stories of his travels with his family. Lethen was an avid football fan and a huge LSU fan. In his younger years, he was the quarterback of his high school team and to this day could remember plays and passes from his glory days. Lethen was extremely passionate about football and always kept up with the recent stats. He was a faithful newspaper reader and never missed a single day of news. Lethen was truly a jokester and never missed an opportunity to tell a joke, share a wild story, or just make someone laugh. He was a true Christian man and always made sure to share the Lord’s word with everyone he knew. He was a proud PePaw and was happiest surrounded by his family. Lethen was a one of a kind that left his family with so many wonderful memories. He will be deeply missed.

