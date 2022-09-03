ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Look: North Cobb Christian out-laterals the Music City Miracle by 4

By Mike Swanson
 4 days ago

Jadin Coates punctuates a five-lateral final play with a 55-yard run to the end zone and a 19-15 win

Five laterals and one 55-yard sprint later, we had a miracle on our hands Friday night in the Atlanta area.

Just seven days after Y2K kicked off as far less of a dud (in a good way) than expected in 2000, the Music City Miracle provided all kinds of fireworks in the NFL playoffs:

A little over 22 years later, North Cobb Christian isn't impressed.

The Eagles saw that one Frank Wycheck lateral and raised it four in their last-second 19-15 win Friday night over Wesleyan:

For those scoring at home, here's the play-by-play: Matty Go lateraled to Skyler Parker, who lateraled to Trey Priester, who lateraled to Jacob Cruz, who lateraled back to Parker, who made a Wycheck-like backward pass across the field to Jadin Coates.

Coates handled the rest, sprinting 55 yards with the help of a big block from Brayden Williby, and then it was pandemonium from there in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Georgia has had a nominee for SBLive Sports' National Play of the Week each of the past two weeks. It's safe to say North Cobb Christian is going to make that three weeks in a row for the Peach State.

(File photo by Jamie Spaar)

Na problem for North Gwinnett softball

SUWANEE, GEORGIA – Wednesday’s in-county matchup against Parkview was supposed to be a scheduled night off for North Gwinnett standout pitcher Victoria Na. But after starter Amber Reed was removed from the game after tossing one inning for an injury, out trotted Na, who did what she’s done all ...
