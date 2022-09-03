Look: North Cobb Christian out-laterals the Music City Miracle by 4

Jadin Coates punctuates a five-lateral final play with a 55-yard run to the end zone and a 19-15 win

Five laterals and one 55-yard sprint later, we had a miracle on our hands Friday night in the Atlanta area.

Just seven days after Y2K kicked off as far less of a dud (in a good way) than expected in 2000, the Music City Miracle provided all kinds of fireworks in the NFL playoffs:

A little over 22 years later, North Cobb Christian isn't impressed.

The Eagles saw that one Frank Wycheck lateral and raised it four in their last-second 19-15 win Friday night over Wesleyan:

For those scoring at home, here's the play-by-play: Matty Go lateraled to Skyler Parker, who lateraled to Trey Priester, who lateraled to Jacob Cruz, who lateraled back to Parker, who made a Wycheck-like backward pass across the field to Jadin Coates.

Coates handled the rest, sprinting 55 yards with the help of a big block from Brayden Williby, and then it was pandemonium from there in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Georgia has had a nominee for SBLive Sports' National Play of the Week each of the past two weeks. It's safe to say North Cobb Christian is going to make that three weeks in a row for the Peach State.

(File photo by Jamie Spaar)