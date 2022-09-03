ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna helps restaurant staff clean up after girls’ night out

By Jessica Bennett
Rihanna did her part to help staffers at Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe Thursday night, helping to tidy up after she and a group of friends asked the crew to stay open past closing so that they could enjoy a few late-night bites, a spy tells Page Six.

The new mom, 34, was dressed comfortably in baggy jeans, an oversized No Limit Records jersey, a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels a Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the New York City outing.

The star donned a No Limit Records jersey and baggy jeans for the evening.
A source tells Page Six the beauty arrived at the caviar bar with a group of six girlfriends who enjoyed — of course — caviar, in addition to champagne and sashimi bites until 2a.m.

As they wrapped up the evening, the “Needed Me” singer was, “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”

The billionaire had no problem helping staffers before the restaurant closed for the night.
The singer has been hitting the streets of New York quite a bit lately, often for date nights with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, a Harlem native with whom the “Fenty Beauty” founder shares her only son, born in May.

Last week, the couple were spotted at Richie Akiva’s new members-only hotspot, The Ned, where a spy told us they appeared “chill and definitely happy. She looked amazing.”

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky have been hitting the streets of New York often since welcoming a son together in May.
The billionaire stunned in an emerald green leather miniskirt and matching silky shirt, which she unbuttoned low enough to show off her lace black bra.

The night before, however, the star went with a more comfortable ‘fit, rocking a vintage TLC football jersey and sneakers.

whatever ,whatever
3d ago

I hear alot of really good things about Rhianna. Got to meet her once at a meet and greet when she first started. She was very polite, so this doesn't surprise me. I will say this. .She is more beautiful in person than on tv

Alissa M. Wheeler
3d ago

I love the fact that she is still responsible and kind-hearted and caring. She didn't let fame take over her life. Plus, she's so beautiful and a wonderful singer. 💕

E J
3d ago

That because RHIANNA is a wonderful person and doesn't mind getting her hands dirty, THAT why I'm a big fan

Rihanna
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
