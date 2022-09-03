ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

News-Herald.com

Captains come back to down Fort Wayne, lower magic number

It was a pitchers’ duel at Classic Park as the Captains continued their series with Fort Wayne on Sept. 7. Will Dion for Lake County and Efrain Contreras both allowed four hits in their six innings of work. But once Dion left the game, the TinCaps pounced on the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
News-Herald.com

High school football notebook: Chardon defense keys Week 3 victory

The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association compiles a list of top performers from around Ohio each week of the high school football season. Among the top performances and noteworthy items from Week 3 include:. • Chardon knocked off Naples First Baptist Academy (Fla.), 31-24 in overtime behind a big game...
CHARDON, OH
News-Herald.com

Happenings — what's coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Sept. 9

Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Art. Canton Museum of Art: 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton, presents Christkindl Market, Nov. 11. Call...
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Painesville: Lawsuit filed against mobile park owners by residents

Ricardo Rodriguez has lived at the Fairgrounds United mobile home park in Painesville for about eight years, and he said the conditions and the culture since new ownership took over two years ago have become very difficult to live with. So Rodriguez and several other Fairgrounds residents along with residents...
PAINESVILLE, OH

