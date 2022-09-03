ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss

50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
hotnewhiphop.com

600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IG

It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
Briana Belcher

Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.
Chris Brown
50 Cent
Joseph Sikora
hotnewhiphop.com

Queen Key Slams 600Breezy For "Clout Chasing" After GF's Suicide

600Breezy is grieving the death of his late girlfriend, Raven Jackson, who allegedly took her own life on Tuesday (September 7). The rapper posted Jackson's last message to him, which some would deem to be her suicide note, just before she reportedly committed suicide. In his emotional post, the "New Opps" rapper shared, "You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome . Im f****d up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me."
hotnewhiphop.com

Crime Mob's Princess Reacts To Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown's "Knuck If You Buck" Video

Crime Mob had no idea of the impact they'd have on the culture when they dropped "Knuck If You Buck" in 2004. Decades later and the Lil Jay produced record is still one the most in demand songs in hip hop, regardless of age and gender. "KIYB" recently made a resurgence online after a clip of Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown rapping a religious rendition of the track made its rounds on the Internet. The satirical clip from the upcoming Adamma Ebo directed film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, features Hall and Brown as a husband and wife duo taking a break from their pastoral duties to let loose for a bit.
hotnewhiphop.com

Turk Reveals That He Once Caught An STD With Lil Wayne

Turk revealed that he once caught an STD with Lil Wayne while speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their podcast, Drink Champs. While he didn't go into details, the two rappers were the youngest members of the Hot Boys together. "Me and [Lil] Wayne caught crabs together," Turk said...
hotnewhiphop.com

Omarion Seemingly Reacts To Former B2K Groupmates' "Drink Champs" Appearance

The Drink Champs episode with three out of four members of B2K has arrived and music fans are weighing in. We've been reporting on the teasers Drink Champs has shared about Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B coming together to chat about their career and fallout with Omarion. The tension between the former groupmates and Omarion has been played out for a global audience, whether it be on Love & Hip Hop or social media.
hotnewhiphop.com

Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor At Her London Show

Since the beginning of her career, Teyana Taylor has openly sited Janet Jackson as her biggest inspiration as an artist. The Harlem songstress paid homage to the pop queen at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, rocking an outfit that resembled the one Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV VMAs. Janet has seemingly taken Teyana under her wings a little sister of sorts.
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Catches Heat For Reaching Out To Bow Wow's Daughter Shai, Addresses Critics

He'll do whatever it takes to make sure his projects are executed with perfection, and that includes reaching out to potential talent online. Irv Gotti has been much quieter ever since his Ashanti-related comments have ceased, as the Murder Inc boss couldn't stop talking about his purported former flame for months. From one interview to the next, Irv was dishing on his intimate life with the singer, but after facing a wave of backlash, he has now opted to answer any Ashanti inquiries with "no comment."
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Pays Tribute To Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay: "Kings Never Die"

Eminem paid tribute to the late Pat Stay on Twitter, Sunday night, calling him one of the greatest of all time. The legendary battle-rapper was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia, earlier in the day. “Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," Eminem wrote. "RIP...
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss

There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyrese Reconciles With Ex-GF Zelie Amid Divorce

Tyrese's divorce and custody battle hasn't stopped him from believing in love. The 43-year old star's court hearing with ex Samantha Lee recently made headlines after a judge scolded the singer in front of the court room and ordered him to pay $10,000 monthly in child support. After Tyrese made a snarky comment toward Samantha's lawyer, the judge reprimanded, “If you do it again, I’m going to hold you in contempt. You don’t ask questions. That’s not how this works."
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Cosigns Plies' Rant To Club Promoters About "Graduating" From New Money Behavior

Wherever celebrities go, they get treated like royalty. Depending on who they are and how influential they may be will shift just how much adoration those famous figures will receive from venues, brands, and even nightclubs, with the latter often going all out for artists. When a rapper or singer arrives at a club, they're often greeted with the best tables in VIP sections and free bottles of liquor for their swarming entourage, and while Plies appreciates the attention, it is how nightclubs go about lavishing their gifts that rubs him the wrong way.
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Cox Responds After Kanye West Says "Friends" Isn't Funny

In the midst of Kanye's never-ending feud with Adidas and Gap, he found himself addressing a post detailing Kim Kardashian's alleged health issues in a post false attributed to the Graduation artist. He called the post unfunny while addressing a photoshopped tweet that went viral claiming that Ye called Friends unfunny.
