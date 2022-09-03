The construction of a reservoir for the Ohio and Erie Canal in the 1820s turned a small pond into Buckeye Lake, a resort community with a rich history that once included an amusement park and a large ballroom where Glen Miller, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie performed. “My favorite thing about Buckeye Lake is the diversity of the communities [along the shores] and how they each have a different personality and character,” says Easton co-developer Yaromir Steiner, the CEO and founder of Steiner + Associates. He splits his time between homes in New Albany and Buckeye Lake and is vice chair of the Buckeye Lake Region Corp., a tri-county planning organization. Come aboard as we dock at some of Steiner’s favorite spots.

