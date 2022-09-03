Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.9 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
WOUB
Local leaders say Intel’s future workforce will need public transportation options
COLUMUBS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — As President Joe Biden and other leaders prepare to attend a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Intel project in Licking County — which Ohio officials have called the “Silicon Heartland” — the clock is already ticking for state and city leaders to get ready for what’s being hailed as the biggest economic development project in Ohio history.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location
Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local business closes doors after 72 years
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local real estate firm announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Kear Realty, Inc. of Chillicothe says its office will close on September 30 after 72 years in business. The company said in an online statement, “We have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
614now.com
A new Lucky’s Market is coming to Columbus
The CASTO redevelopment of Thurber Village shopping center in Victorian Village has announced an exciting new addition: The popular independent and family-owned grocery store Lucky’s Market. “We are thrilled to have Lucky’s Market join this exciting project,” Eric Leibowitz, CASTO’s vice president of development and leasing, said in a...
Delaware Gazette
Genoa Township goes after geese
WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township has had help from the public to solve what many would consider to be a problem — an overabundance of geese. Trustee Renee Vaughan explained the situation in the current township newsletter. “Soon after being elected trustee, residents reached out concerning geese being aggressive...
Johnstown holds first council meeting since recall election
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Johnstown will soon be without a mayor and city council president. Mayor Chip Dutcher and Council President Marvin Block were recalled in a special election held last week. Tuesday night was the city’s first council meeting since the election. Dutcher and Block still hold their positions until election […]
columbusmonthly.com
My Neighborhood: Easton Co-Developer Yaromir Steiner on What He Loves About Buckeye Lake
The construction of a reservoir for the Ohio and Erie Canal in the 1820s turned a small pond into Buckeye Lake, a resort community with a rich history that once included an amusement park and a large ballroom where Glen Miller, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie performed. “My favorite thing about Buckeye Lake is the diversity of the communities [along the shores] and how they each have a different personality and character,” says Easton co-developer Yaromir Steiner, the CEO and founder of Steiner + Associates. He splits his time between homes in New Albany and Buckeye Lake and is vice chair of the Buckeye Lake Region Corp., a tri-county planning organization. Come aboard as we dock at some of Steiner’s favorite spots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbus City Schools addresses complaints about transportation issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents tell 10TV transportation continues to be an issue with Columbus City Schools busses showing up hours late or not showing up at all but CCS said they are working hard to accommodate a complicated issue. “I got a call at 4:45 from the school saying...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle fire shuts down route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a vehicle fire along route 23 in Pickaway County. According to initial reports, a sedan was on fire in the median just north of South Bloomfield. Crews on the scene said the southbound lanes of the highway were currently closed due to...
Broad Street intersection closed after multiple-vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue was shut down on Wednesday due to a four-car crash. Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities had advised drivers to […]
Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Ohio counties
A highly contagious bird flu has been detected in two Ohio counties, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Recall election and Intel groundbreaking has Johnstown at a crucial point
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — In three days Intel will formally break ground on its massive computer chip factory in Licking County. In the meantime, the City of Johnstown remains in political limbo amid what local officials call the most crucial point in its history. At the Dashing Diner in...
2 men hospitalized after attempting to rescue brother from north Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were hospitalized, one of them in critical condition, after attempting to rescue their brother from a pond in north Columbus Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:04 a.m. near an Amazon facility at 6475 Busch Boulevard. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin...
Where Columbus ranks in best state capitals to live in: study
Every state has one - a capital city - but some are better to live in than others.
5 transported to local hospitals after Hilltop crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were transported to local hospitals after a car crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after at least two cars collided at S. Powell Avenue and Fremont Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two people were transported […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium offering half-price admission for two days in September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for two days in September. The Zoo will offer half-price admission on September 11 and 12 to celebrate and thank Franklin County residents for their support of their levy. Franklin County Community...
1808Delaware
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT
1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.http://1808delaware.com
Comments / 0