Columbus, OH

WOUB

Local leaders say Intel’s future workforce will need public transportation options

COLUMUBS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — As President Joe Biden and other leaders prepare to attend a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Intel project in Licking County — which Ohio officials have called the “Silicon Heartland” — the clock is already ticking for state and city leaders to get ready for what’s being hailed as the biggest economic development project in Ohio history.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location

Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local business closes doors after 72 years

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local real estate firm announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Kear Realty, Inc. of Chillicothe says its office will close on September 30 after 72 years in business. The company said in an online statement, “We have...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
614now.com

A new Lucky’s Market is coming to Columbus

The CASTO redevelopment of Thurber Village shopping center in Victorian Village has announced an exciting new addition: The popular independent and family-owned grocery store Lucky’s Market. “We are thrilled to have Lucky’s Market join this exciting project,” Eric Leibowitz, CASTO’s vice president of development and leasing, said in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Genoa Township goes after geese

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township has had help from the public to solve what many would consider to be a problem — an overabundance of geese. Trustee Renee Vaughan explained the situation in the current township newsletter. “Soon after being elected trustee, residents reached out concerning geese being aggressive...
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Johnstown holds first council meeting since recall election

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Johnstown will soon be without a mayor and city council president. Mayor Chip Dutcher and Council President Marvin Block were recalled in a special election held last week. Tuesday night was the city’s first council meeting since the election. Dutcher and Block still hold their positions until election […]
JOHNSTOWN, OH
columbusmonthly.com

My Neighborhood: Easton Co-Developer Yaromir Steiner on What He Loves About Buckeye Lake

The construction of a reservoir for the Ohio and Erie Canal in the 1820s turned a small pond into Buckeye Lake, a resort community with a rich history that once included an amusement park and a large ballroom where Glen Miller, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie performed. “My favorite thing about Buckeye Lake is the diversity of the communities [along the shores] and how they each have a different personality and character,” says Easton co-developer Yaromir Steiner, the CEO and founder of Steiner + Associates. He splits his time between homes in New Albany and Buckeye Lake and is vice chair of the Buckeye Lake Region Corp., a tri-county planning organization. Come aboard as we dock at some of Steiner’s favorite spots.
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vehicle fire shuts down route 23 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a vehicle fire along route 23 in Pickaway County. According to initial reports, a sedan was on fire in the median just north of South Bloomfield. Crews on the scene said the southbound lanes of the highway were currently closed due to...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Broad Street intersection closed after multiple-vehicle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue was shut down on Wednesday due to a four-car crash. Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities had advised drivers to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 transported to local hospitals after Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were transported to local hospitals after a car crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after at least two cars collided at S. Powell Avenue and Fremont Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two people were transported […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

