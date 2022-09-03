(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the identity of a West Fargo man who died after a crash at the Tri-level here in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Zachery Noble was headed northbound on I-29 near the interchange around 3 p.m. when his 2014 Kia Forte left the right side of the roadway, then struck a concrete pillar that supports the eastbound lanes of 94. Noble was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO