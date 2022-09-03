Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
WTHR
Arrest made after 19-year-old man shot and killed at west side convenience store
Indianapolis police arrested a teenager after they said he shot and killed another teenager Sunday night. On Sunday, September 4, 2022, just before 6:00 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 4200 block of North High School Road on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located 19-year-old Da...
IMPD locates once missing 77-year-old man
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has safely located Dalton George, 77. George was reported missing on Wednesday after being last seen in the 8700 block of Paddock Road.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrest man for involvement in Labor Day weekend homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a homicide Sunday evening. Police say they received reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of North High School Road. When they arrived, they found Da Kylen Treyon Malix White inside a vehicle with consistent gunshot wounds. Police say White was pronounced dead at the scene.
MyWabashValley.com
Deadly shooting of 19-year-old on Indy’s northwest side caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two suspects following a deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the parking lot outside an Express Pantry convenience store at 4281 N. High School Road to find a man shot to death inside a car.
Community responds after teen shot in Indy's Christian Park neighborhood
A shooting early Sunday morning in the Christian Park Neighborhood on the city's east side injured a 16-year-old girl.
WISH-TV
IMPD uses drones, K-9s in search for shooting suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said. The […]
IUPUI looking for man in connection to wire theft from construction site
INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a man wanted for theft. The man is accused of entering the IUPUI Health Science Building located at 1050 Wishard Blvd. on August 17 and stealing a considerable amount of electrical wire from the construction site. Investigators say the […]
Indy man patrols streets during rush hour, urges drivers to slow down
Allen Bailey lives near E. 36th Street & Lasalle Street. Since construction began on 38th street, he says people have turned his neighborhood roads into major thoroughfares
IMPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Sunday evening shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to a shooting just before 5:45 p.m. at 4281 N. High School Road, which is the address for the building that Express Pantry is located in, just north of 38th Street.
WISH-TV
Police search for person of interest in fatal shooting outside Lafayette Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a man who is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a woman outside a Lafayette Walmart on Sunday, the Lafayette Police Department said Tuesday afternoon in a news release. Casey Lewis, 33, of Remington, was shot at the...
Woman fatally shot outside Lafayette Walmart
A woman was shot to death late Sunday outside a Walmart on Commerce Drive in Lafayette, according to police.
3 arrested after firing shots from Ball State parking garage, court docs show
Three young men were arrested early Monday morning on allegations they fired several gunshots from the top floor of a parking garage on the campus of Ball State University, records show.
wrtv.com
Family lives in fear after shots fired into their home multiple times in Irvington
IRVINGTON— An Irvington family is fearing for their life after their home was shot at several different times. The shootings all happened when the mom and her 1-year-old daughter were inside. Bullet holes in several windows can be seen when you walk up to the home in the 1400...
1 killed, 5 others injured in crash on Indy's south side
One person was killed and five other people were injured in a crash Saturday involving four vehicles in the city's south side, police say.
WISH-TV
Docs: Noncustodial mom takes girl, activates AMBER Alert
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The missing 9-year-old girl from a statewide AMBER Alert issued Thursday was taken by her noncustodial mother, according to court documents obtained by News 8. At 8 a.m. Thursday, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer responded on reports of a disturbance to Invest Learning Center, 1849...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man gets federal prison for having an AR-15 in downtown parking garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
WANE-TV
ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
WTHI
New information released in Parke County murder investigation
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
