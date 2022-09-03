ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
WISH-TV

IMPD arrest man for involvement in Labor Day weekend homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a homicide Sunday evening. Police say they received reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of North High School Road. When they arrived, they found Da Kylen Treyon Malix White inside a vehicle with consistent gunshot wounds. Police say White was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV

IMPD uses drones, K-9s in search for shooting suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
FOX59

Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said. The […]
FOX59

IUPUI looking for man in connection to wire theft from construction site

INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a man wanted for theft. The man is accused of entering the IUPUI Health Science Building located at 1050 Wishard Blvd. on August 17 and stealing a considerable amount of electrical wire from the construction site. Investigators say the […]
WISH-TV

Docs: Noncustodial mom takes girl, activates AMBER Alert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The missing 9-year-old girl from a statewide AMBER Alert issued Thursday was taken by her noncustodial mother, according to court documents obtained by News 8. At 8 a.m. Thursday, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer responded on reports of a disturbance to Invest Learning Center, 1849...
WANE-TV

ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
WTHI

New information released in Parke County murder investigation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
