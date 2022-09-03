Michigan Simply Too Much For Colorado State

Michigan had a couple of big plays, but also leaned on CSU en route to an easy victory in the 2022 season opener.

Michigan wasn't exactly slow out of the gate, but they sure were steady in the opener against Colorado State. Whether it was short passes turned into long gains, medium-length runs by Blake Corum and JJ McCarthy or a defensive touchdown, Michigan just put points on the board all day long en route to a 51-7 win over the Rams.

Offensively, the Wolverines' most productive player was probably running back Blake Corum, who finished the afternoon with 76 yards and a score on 13 carries. Donovan Edwards was right there as well with 12 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown himself. Through the air, Roman Wilson turned a bubble screen into a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter, giving him the most receiving yards on the day with 65. JJ McCarthy didn't play a ton, but he entered the game in the third quarter, kept the ball on a zone read and raced 20 yards to the end zone. He was impressive on a couple of other runs and went 4-for-4 through the air as well. All in all, the offense was quite balanced and extremely effective, even though it might not have been quite as explosive as most envisioned against an inferior opponent.

On defense, Michigan was stout stout. Everyone thought that Colorado State would at least throw the ball a lot and potentially put up some yards and maybe score more than once, but that simply didn't happen. The Wolverines were in the backfield all day long and got to CSU quarterback Clay Millen seven times. They kept the "air raid" passing attack to just 137 yards and the entire offense to just 219 yards total. Throw in the early pick by sophomore safety Rod Moore, and the scoop and score by cornerback DJ Turner, and you have what was a dominant defensive performance by new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's unit.

Up next for Michigan is Hawaii, which will be JJ McCarthy's first start. The sophomore proved why he's so exciting against the Rams and will have a huge stage, at night, all to himself against the Rainbow Warriors. Buckle up.