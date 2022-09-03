ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Michigan Simply Too Much For Colorado State

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DcSps_0hh9YyCZ00

Michigan had a couple of big plays, but also leaned on CSU en route to an easy victory in the 2022 season opener.

Michigan wasn't exactly slow out of the gate, but they sure were steady in the opener against Colorado State. Whether it was short passes turned into long gains, medium-length runs by Blake Corum and JJ McCarthy or a defensive touchdown, Michigan just put points on the board all day long en route to a 51-7 win over the Rams.

Offensively, the Wolverines' most productive player was probably running back Blake Corum, who finished the afternoon with 76 yards and a score on 13 carries. Donovan Edwards was right there as well with 12 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown himself. Through the air, Roman Wilson turned a bubble screen into a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter, giving him the most receiving yards on the day with 65. JJ McCarthy didn't play a ton, but he entered the game in the third quarter, kept the ball on a zone read and raced 20 yards to the end zone. He was impressive on a couple of other runs and went 4-for-4 through the air as well. All in all, the offense was quite balanced and extremely effective, even though it might not have been quite as explosive as most envisioned against an inferior opponent.

On defense, Michigan was stout stout. Everyone thought that Colorado State would at least throw the ball a lot and potentially put up some yards and maybe score more than once, but that simply didn't happen. The Wolverines were in the backfield all day long and got to CSU quarterback Clay Millen seven times. They kept the "air raid" passing attack to just 137 yards and the entire offense to just 219 yards total. Throw in the early pick by sophomore safety Rod Moore, and the scoop and score by cornerback DJ Turner, and you have what was a dominant defensive performance by new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's unit.

Up next for Michigan is Hawaii, which will be JJ McCarthy's first start. The sophomore proved why he's so exciting against the Rams and will have a huge stage, at night, all to himself against the Rainbow Warriors. Buckle up.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
herosports.com

Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field

Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
City
Fort Collins, CO
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
Fort Collins, CO
College Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Hawaii State
Fort Collins, CO
Football
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State hockey flips top goaltender recruit Trey Augustine from Michigan

Michigan State men’s ice hockey has landed a top goalie recruit, as Trey Augustine committed to the Spartans. Augustine is a South Lyon, Michigan native. In nine games with the Team USA under-18 squad, he earned one shutout, and had allowed an average of 2.34 goals per game, posting an 8-1 record with a save percentage of .911. At the World Junior Championships, Augustine played four games, in which he was 3-1.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State#Rams#American Football#College Football#Csu
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball extends offer to 2024 five-star Isaiah Elohim

With the 2022-23 college basketball season still more than two months away, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been on the recruiting trail extending offers to several talented prospects in hopes of landing commitments in Ann Arbor. One of their latest offers is Isaiah Elohim, a five-star 6-foot-5 shooting...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy