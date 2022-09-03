ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea can thank their lucky VAR for their win over West Ham

By Seth Vertelney
 4 days ago

Chelsea beat West Ham 2-1 on Saturday, as the Blues were beneficiaries of a late decision that Hammers manager David Moyes branded as “scandalous.”

Kai Havertz gave Chelsea a late lead with an 88th-minute goal but West Ham appeared to have equalized minutes later when Maxwel Cornet found the back of the net after Édouard Mendy came for the ball and was unable to secure it.

But referee Andy Madley was sent to the monitor by VAR Jarred Gillet and deemed Jarrod Bowen to have fouled Mendy in the build-up.

It was, to say the least, a questionable decision, with Mendy coming out and sliding in front of Bowen, who clipped the goalkeeper with his foot as he went over him.

Moyes and Rice slam decision

Moyes was furious with the call after the game, telling the BBC: “It was a scandalous decision — incredible. The goalkeeper spills it, it comes out of his hands about five yards, actually acts like he’s got a sore shoulder because he couldn’t recover the ball, and the referee gave the goal.

“I don’t know who sent him to VAR, but whoever did should get well looked at, as well as the referee.”

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice added: “I can’t say too much because if I say what I think I’ll get fined, but how can you go over to the monitor and call that a foul? It’s an absolute disgrace.”

