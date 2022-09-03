Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL NEWTON AND EAST CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roganville, or 7 miles southwest of Newton, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Newton, Kirbyville, Bon Weir, Jamestown, Trout Creek, Roganville and Bleakwood. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana and southern Jefferson Counties through 645 PM CDT At 612 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of High Island to near Grand Chenier. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Port Arthur, Groves, Cameron, Sabine National Wildlife, Sabine Pass, Johnsons Bayou, Port Acres, Hackberry, Holly Beach, Creole, Sea Rim State Park, Constance Beach and Rutherford Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Newton The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Newton County in southeastern Texas East central Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newton, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Newton, Kirbyville, Bon Weir, Jamestown, Trout Creek, Roganville, Junction, Stringtown and Bleakwood. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beauregard by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beauregard The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Newton County in southeastern Texas East central Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newton, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newton, Kirbyville, Bon Weir, Jamestown, Trout Creek, Roganville, Junction, Stringtown and Bleakwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
