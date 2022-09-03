Effective: 2022-09-07 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Newton The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Newton County in southeastern Texas East central Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newton, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Newton, Kirbyville, Bon Weir, Jamestown, Trout Creek, Roganville, Junction, Stringtown and Bleakwood. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO