Bound Brook, NJ

NJ.com

HS girls soccer preview: North Bergen aims to prove 2021 was no fluke

On the surface, it would appear that the North Bergen High School girls soccer team has undergone significant change with a new coach and several new starters. But with longtime assistant Edwin Ventura now the head coach and several upperclassmen now in prominent roles after waiting their turn, the belief is that 2022 will be a continuation of what the Bruins have been building now for nine seasons, rather than a new era for the program that went 13-5 and made the Hudson County Tournament championship game last year.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Pipeline to Piscataway: How Erasmus Hall became Rutgers’ crucial source of football talent

Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship that spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to report on this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part One of two parts detailing what he found.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener

For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys cross-country: Teams to watch in 2022

With the 2022 cross-country season set to get underway this weekend, many teams are geared up and ready to compete for a title. Some teams have the returning talent mixed with newcomers to stay at the top with many others poised to surprise their competition.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Newark

A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday in Newark, officials said. Anchieta DeSouza-Lima, of Newark, was hit in the area of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street shortly before 3 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene about...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense

One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Live music, JC Fridays, Italian Festival, more in Hudson County

Hoboken’s annual Italian Festival celebrating the Madonna Dei Martiri, or Madonna of the Martyrs, takes place from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, along Sinatra Drive. The festival, which generally attracts thousands of visitors, celebrates the Madonna and emulates the same festival that has been celebrated in Molfetta,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
