New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
HS girls soccer preview: North Bergen aims to prove 2021 was no fluke
On the surface, it would appear that the North Bergen High School girls soccer team has undergone significant change with a new coach and several new starters. But with longtime assistant Edwin Ventura now the head coach and several upperclassmen now in prominent roles after waiting their turn, the belief is that 2022 will be a continuation of what the Bruins have been building now for nine seasons, rather than a new era for the program that went 13-5 and made the Hudson County Tournament championship game last year.
Field Hockey: Olympic Conference Attackers to Watch, 2022
Izzy Leese, Moorestown, Sr. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Asbury Park football, after Week 1 forfeit, to play Week 2 ... with how many players?
Asbury Park will play its regularly scheduled football game versus Keyport on Friday night with 18 players the district superintendent said Wednesday. Asbury Park forfeited its season-opener last week to Weequahic of Newark when it did not have enough eligible players.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 2 HS football games this weekend for free
The 2022 high school football season is in full swing. Week 2 starts this week with a couple of games on Thursday before a full state of games is on the docket on Friday and Saturday. NJ.com will be live streaming two games this week for free, beginning with Big...
Pipeline to Piscataway: How Erasmus Hall became Rutgers’ crucial source of football talent
Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship that spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to report on this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part One of two parts detailing what he found.
Asbury Park, NJ, may have to forfeit entire varsity football season
The future of the Asbury Park High School football season remains in doubt due to a lack of players being academically eligible to play. Asbury Park had to forfeit their first game at Weequahic last Friday when they didn't have enough eligible players. With the first home game scheduled for...
NJ.com Top 50 football analytics: Does North or South Jersey have more talent? Which schools lead the way? Who made the Next 25?
Last week, we released the new NJ.Com Top 50 list of New Jersey’s top high school football recruits regardless of grade. Now that the state’s recruiting king has been crowned, let’s break down the latest trends throughout the Garden State gridiron. Rutgers leads the way with five...
Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener
For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
Is Mo Hill to Blame for Toms River Becoming New Jersey’s Next Big City?
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In recent years, Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill has been blamed...
Explosive Florida RB Jashon Benjamin commits to Rutgers football, adds change of pace
Rutgers has added a change of pace to its deep running back room. Jashon Benjamin, a 5-10, 190-pound junior running back from Pahokee, Fla., who visited Rutgers in June, committed to Greg Schiano on Wednesday night - just two days after the team added IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) five-star long snapper Jake Eldridge to the fold.
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
Boys cross-country: Teams to watch in 2022
With the 2022 cross-country season set to get underway this weekend, many teams are geared up and ready to compete for a title. Some teams have the returning talent mixed with newcomers to stay at the top with many others poised to surprise their competition.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Newark
A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday in Newark, officials said. Anchieta DeSouza-Lima, of Newark, was hit in the area of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street shortly before 3 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene about...
What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense
One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
NJ shore towns need more seasonal officers
Only a few years ago, an orientation session for folks who were interested in becoming a seasonal police officer would typically field up to 200 people in Point Pleasant Beach. Now, the department is lucky to see more than 30 individuals at a session. So the department has to host...
Live music, JC Fridays, Italian Festival, more in Hudson County
Hoboken’s annual Italian Festival celebrating the Madonna Dei Martiri, or Madonna of the Martyrs, takes place from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, along Sinatra Drive. The festival, which generally attracts thousands of visitors, celebrates the Madonna and emulates the same festival that has been celebrated in Molfetta,...
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
Boys soccer: Can’t-miss games for opening week of the season
The boys soccer season officially starts in one day, and the first three days of the season is loaded with matchups that will see Top 20 showdowns, renewed rivalries and divisional battles. Here are the top games for the opening week of the season, broken down by day:
