Los Angeles, CA

Depth In Dodgers Lineup Taking Pressure Off Joey Gallo

When the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, he was lost at the plate and on the verge of being designated for assignment. But just one season earlier, Gallo was one of the top players traded when the Texas Rangers sent him to New York for a package of four prospects. The Dodgers took a chance on the upside of the two-time All-Star, and so far the results have been paying off.
Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Benefitted From New Adjustments To Swing

After benefitting from a change to his batting stance that incorporated taking a small step backward as a pitch is being thrown, Max Muncy went into another slump over the past two weeks. He entered play Tuesday with a modest three-game winning streak, but that didn’t include any multi-hit efforts....
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo, Max Muncy Home Runs Against Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Joey Gallo and Max Muncy en route to eliminating the San Francisco Giants from the National League West race with a 6-3 win. That lowered the Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the division to seven, and it nearly was trimmed even further but the San Diego Padres completed a walk-off win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thus, the earliest the Dodgers can win the NL West is Sunday, in the series finale at Petco Park.
Giants Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Series Win Up For Grabs

After the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the San Francisco Giants from any shot at the National League West division in a 6-3 win, they now look to take the series on Wednesday in an afternoon start at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers withstood another home run Lewis Brinson and coasted to...
Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Not Ruling Out Return In 2023

Worst fears were realized in late August when Walker Buehler underwent a second Tommy John surgery while also having his right flexor tendon repaired by Dr. Neal ElAttrache to bring an end to his 2022 season. Although Tommy John comes with a prolonged recovery period, the 28-year-old has not ruled...
Dodgers Roster: Justin Bruihl Recalled, Ryan Pepiot Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Ryan Pepiot to make room on the active roster ahead of their series opener against the San Francisco Giants. Bruihl is with the Dodgers for the fourth time this season after making the team’s Opening Day Roster....
Doug Gottlieb Admits To Being Wrong About Casey Close’s Handling Of Freddie Freeman Negotiations With Braves

Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb retracted his report Excel Sports Management agent Casey Close that alleged he withheld information from Freddie Freeman during contract negotiations with the Atlanta Braves. “On June 29, I commented on alleged circumstances surrounding Freddie Freeman’s negotiations with the Atlanta Braves and his relationship with...
Recap: Andrew Heaney Allows 4 Home Runs In Dodgers’ Loss To Giants

Andrew Heaney continued to have trouble with the home run ball and it resulted in the Los Angeles Dodgers losing 7-4 to the San Francisco Giants, who staved off elimination in the National League West. Any loss during the series will result in the Giants officially being ruled out from possibly winning the division.
LOS ANGELES, CA

