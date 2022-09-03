ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) – More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.

“This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans,” Abbott said.

According to a release, the grants support a wide range of services, including emergency financial assistance, transportation, legal services, family support services, home modification, and rental and mortgage assistance.

There are five categories where the TVC awards the grants: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers.

Abbott said the first round of grants was given to 16 organizations this week for financial assistance, peer support, treatment court, home modification and other services to veterans and their families.

Stops listed for grant distribution were Edinburg, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Houston, Tyler, Dallas, Lubbock and El Paso.

the judgejudge
4d ago

I am a VietNam veteran and I have had good results from the VA and recieve disability pay. You have to be willing to do the paper work and follow instructions which a lot don't. My appointments were always on time and they were always friendly and took care of my needs.

Reply(7)
10
Wanda Pender
4d ago

Just make sure that it isn't going to VA clinics that Biden has ordered to perform abortions even though it's banned! YEP. He did that. 😡

Reply(3)
12
Don Towery
4d ago

Talibangelist leader Abbott bragging about getting federal assistance, from a Bill, passed by Democrats. Talibangelist leader Abbott is quick to take credit for Democrats accomplishments ,that Republicans voted against.

Reply(4)
11
