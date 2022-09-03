ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Outsider.com

Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report

Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake during hike

A California teenager was found dead after going swimming in a lake during a hike earlier this month, authorities said. The Madera County Sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that it had received a call at around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) on Aug. 10 that the 19-year-old had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Driver loses control, fatally crashes after passing another car in northern Minnesota

ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver crashed and died in northern Minnesota Sunday evening when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.Glen Economy, 59, was heading north on Highway 53 near Angora Township in a Chevrolet Corvette, the Minnesota State Patrol said.While passing another car around 6:30 p.m., he lost control, left the roadway and rolled. The state patrol said he died at the scene.
ANGORA, MN
The US Sun

Your car is more likely to be stolen in 2022 but some states and vehicles are more at risk – see if yours is on the list

CAR theft has risen dramatically this year nationwide and some states experienced a whopping 767 percent increase in carjackings since 2021, reports say. Nearly a quarter million vehicle thefts were reported from January to March of 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The nonprofit research group funded...
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
CBS Denver

1 dead after group of dehydrated hikers got lost in Arizona park

One man is dead after a group of hikers got lost at Arizona's Special Activities and Recreation Area (SARA) Park after running out of water, police said. On Friday afternoon, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department was called to help to locate a group of four people from out of town who went for a hike at the park but ran out of water and "could not continue to the trailhead," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook. "They were out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," police said. The fire department was able to locate...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
