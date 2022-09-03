Read full article on original website
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Why Do Cops Touch the Back of Cars During Traffic Stops?
Have you ever noticed that police officers touch the back of cars during traffic stops? There are three reasons for this common practice. The post Why Do Cops Touch the Back of Cars During Traffic Stops? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This Item
Without its airbags, your vehicle is not a secure place to be since they act as a cushion in the case of a collision, protecting not only you but also your passengers. In point of fact, in the United States of America, all vehicles and light trucks are required by law to have airbags installed on both sides of the front seats as part of the standard equipment.
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report
Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
Walmart's popular practice of allowing overnight RV and van parking is called into question after woman sues over fatal parking-lot fire
Walmart parking lots have long been a haven for recreational vehicles and other drivers looking to sleep in their cars. But a new lawsuit has invited scrutiny on that practice. A woman named Essie McKenzie is suing Walmart after her 6-year-old daughter was killed and another daughter, then 9 years...
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake during hike
A California teenager was found dead after going swimming in a lake during a hike earlier this month, authorities said. The Madera County Sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that it had received a call at around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) on Aug. 10 that the 19-year-old had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake.
Driver of tractor trailer arrested for DUI after turnover shuts down WV Turnpike
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver of the tractor trailer which turned over early Thursday morning, causing extended shutdowns of the West Virginia Turnpike throughout the day, has been arrested on DUI charges. The driver, identified as Dennis West, 54, of South Carolina, faces DUI charges after turning...
Body Found In Vehicle At Walmart Parking Lot: Police
Police revealed an investigation into the death is now underway, but details remain scarce.
Driver loses control, fatally crashes after passing another car in northern Minnesota
ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver crashed and died in northern Minnesota Sunday evening when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.Glen Economy, 59, was heading north on Highway 53 near Angora Township in a Chevrolet Corvette, the Minnesota State Patrol said.While passing another car around 6:30 p.m., he lost control, left the roadway and rolled. The state patrol said he died at the scene.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Your car is more likely to be stolen in 2022 but some states and vehicles are more at risk – see if yours is on the list
CAR theft has risen dramatically this year nationwide and some states experienced a whopping 767 percent increase in carjackings since 2021, reports say. Nearly a quarter million vehicle thefts were reported from January to March of 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The nonprofit research group funded...
1 dead, 17 injured after driver slams car into crowd in Pennsylvania
At least one person was killed and 17 others injured when a man drove a vehicle through a crowd of attendees at an event in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, police said. The suspect then fled and allegedly assaulted and killed another woman, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The suspected driver,...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Elementary School Calls Cops on 4-Year-Old for Violating Mask Mandate
Last week, a Bay Area principal called the cops on a 4-year-old student who tried to attend Theuerkauf Elementary School without a mask on, in violation of Mountain View Whisman School District's policy. "I'm going to have to have him removed from campus if you don't leave at this time,"...
Motorcyclist Crashes Into Moose at 100mph During Police Chase in Alaska
The fatal collision was just one of hundreds of moose impacts estimated to occur in Alaska every year.
1 dead after group of dehydrated hikers got lost in Arizona park
One man is dead after a group of hikers got lost at Arizona's Special Activities and Recreation Area (SARA) Park after running out of water, police said. On Friday afternoon, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department was called to help to locate a group of four people from out of town who went for a hike at the park but ran out of water and "could not continue to the trailhead," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook. "They were out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," police said. The fire department was able to locate...
Boss Praised for Firing Worker Driving His Truck to Work: 'No Exceptions'
The worker received complaints from three customers after turning up in a truck with political stickers on and parking it outside their house.
Driver's Limb Amputated Following California Road Rage Crash: Police
A Jeep Wrangler rammed into a Tesla on State Route 91 in Corona, police said.
