Florida State Player Trolls Brian Kelly After Beating LSU Sunday Night

Florida State football players are having some fun with Brian Kelly following the Seminoles' thrilling 24-23 win over the LSU Tigers on Sunday night. FSU offensive lineman Dillan R. Gibbons trolled Kelly on Twitter, calling him out for using a "fake accent." Kelly, of course, went viral during the offseason for some sort of new accent he developed from his short stay in Baton Rouge.
Norvell regrets final offensive possession in upset win vs. LSU

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell would like to take back one play that nearly cost his team the game Sunday against LSU. After recovering Malik Nabers' fumbled punt return, the Seminoles controlled the ball in the red zone with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and holding a 24-17 lead.
LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions

The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a […] The post LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State

LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
VIDEO: THIS HAS TO BE THE WORST TARGETING EVER...

LSU standout pass rusher Ali Gaye has been ejected from Sunday's game for a very obvious targeting call. Gaye got the boot after flat out launching himself at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as Travis released a touchdown pass in the third quarter. As you can see below, Gaye committed...
What Happened To Ed Orgeron: What Is The LSU Coach Now Doing?

Edward James Orgeron Jr. is currently employed in the coaching staff of American football. He most recently served as the head football coach at Louisiana State University (LSU), a post he held from the middle of the 2016 season until the 2021 season. His tenure at LSU lasted from 2016...
Brian Kelly Reveals If He Considered Going For Two

Week 1 of the college football season saw Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers stunned at the Superdome by Florida State, losing on a blocked extra point after a 99-yard touchdown drive. But after Jayden Daniels found Jaray Jenkins in the endzone for a touchdown that brought the game within...
LSU fans react to first game of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may have been a slow start, but some loyal LSU fans are gearing up for a busy football season. “I mean I feel great, it’s the first game day of the season, how much better can you possibly feel,” said LSU fan, Noah Poff.
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
Meet The First Ordained Black Minister In Florida, Reverend James Page

Reverend James Page is recognized as the first ordained black minister in Florida. He served as the pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Page arrived to Leon County as the slave of John Parkhill from Richmond, Va. Very little is known about his early childhood. He worked as a gardener, carriage driver, and body servant to his owner. After Page was ordained, Parkhill gave him land for the Bel Air Church and a horse and buggy were maintained at the Parkhill stables for his use.
