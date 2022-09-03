Brian Kelly continues to catch heat over the 24-23 loss of the LSU Tigers to the Florida State Seminoles last Sunday. He recently faced the media and called out reporters for their tardiness only got get a savage clap back from one of them who said they’d likely be on time once LSU football gets it together on the field. It can’t get any crispier than that.

