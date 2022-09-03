Read full article on original website
ESPN analyst lists Jordan Travis as one of top quarterbacks of Week 1
The sky is the limit for Travis after a standout performance in The Big Easy.
Watch LSU fans melt down after last-second loss to Florida State: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
Florida State Kid Goes Viral for Trolling LSU on Video After Embarrassing Loss in Season Opener
To say that emotions were running high after LSU's loss to Florida State would be an understatement. In a game that came down to the last second (literally), there were near-miraculous moments that no one would believe unless they saw it happen with their own eyes as Florida State beat LSU 24-23 in the neutral-site season opener.
AthlonSports.com
Florida State Player Trolls Brian Kelly After Beating LSU Sunday Night
Florida State football players are having some fun with Brian Kelly following the Seminoles' thrilling 24-23 win over the LSU Tigers on Sunday night. FSU offensive lineman Dillan R. Gibbons trolled Kelly on Twitter, calling him out for using a "fake accent." Kelly, of course, went viral during the offseason for some sort of new accent he developed from his short stay in Baton Rouge.
theScore
Norvell regrets final offensive possession in upset win vs. LSU
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell would like to take back one play that nearly cost his team the game Sunday against LSU. After recovering Malik Nabers' fumbled punt return, the Seminoles controlled the ball in the red zone with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and holding a 24-17 lead.
LSU’s Ali Gaye Reaches Out To FSU’s Jordan Travis After Brutal Targeting Call
LSU defensive end, Ali Gaye, has been labeled as one of the Tiger’s best most feared defenders. He was named preseason All-SEC and named a preseason first-team All-American. His talent and skill were on full display in Sunday’s matchup with Flordia State. In a crucial moment in the...
Brian Kelly gets major shade thrown at him after calling out late reporters
Brian Kelly continues to catch heat over the 24-23 loss of the LSU Tigers to the Florida State Seminoles last Sunday. He recently faced the media and called out reporters for their tardiness only got get a savage clap back from one of them who said they’d likely be on time once LSU football gets it together on the field. It can’t get any crispier than that.
Notre Dame Commit Mocks Brian Kelly After LSU’s Performance vs. FSU
A four-star Notre Dame linebacker commit made sure to mock LSU’s coach on social media on Sunday night.
LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions
The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a […] The post LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: LSU loses on unbelievable blocked extra point
LSU drove 99 yards in the final 1:20 of Sunday night’s game against Florida State, only to lose on a blocked extra point. FSU beat LSU 24-23 to improve to 2-0. The Seminoles were in control late but nearly gave the game away. They were leading 24-17 and recovered...
saturdaytradition.com
Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State
LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
letsbeardown.com
VIDEO: THIS HAS TO BE THE WORST TARGETING EVER...
LSU standout pass rusher Ali Gaye has been ejected from Sunday's game for a very obvious targeting call. Gaye got the boot after flat out launching himself at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as Travis released a touchdown pass in the third quarter. As you can see below, Gaye committed...
trendingwork.com
What Happened To Ed Orgeron: What Is The LSU Coach Now Doing?
Edward James Orgeron Jr. is currently employed in the coaching staff of American football. He most recently served as the head football coach at Louisiana State University (LSU), a post he held from the middle of the 2016 season until the 2021 season. His tenure at LSU lasted from 2016...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Says He Feels 'Awful' For 1 Team, Head Coach Following Opening Weekend
There was no shortage of drama and heartbreak in Week 1 of the college football season. But nothing was crazier than what transpired during Sunday night's LSU vs. Florida State game. The Seminoles blocked the Tigers' game-tying extra point with no time left on the clock to win the game....
Brian Kelly Reveals If He Considered Going For Two
Week 1 of the college football season saw Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers stunned at the Superdome by Florida State, losing on a blocked extra point after a 99-yard touchdown drive. But after Jayden Daniels found Jaray Jenkins in the endzone for a touchdown that brought the game within...
LSU fans react to first game of season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may have been a slow start, but some loyal LSU fans are gearing up for a busy football season. “I mean I feel great, it’s the first game day of the season, how much better can you possibly feel,” said LSU fan, Noah Poff.
Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself
Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
