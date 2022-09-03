ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot following early morning argument, Lancaster, SC, police say

By Ted Clifford
The State
The State
 4 days ago

Lancaster police are searching for an individual who shot a woman in the leg following an argument early Saturday morning.

Police responded to MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center around 5:15 a.m. following reports of a woman with a non-fatal gunshot wound to her leg. The woman was shot near the intersection of North French Street and West Hood Street when the suspect fired at another individual and missed, according to a statement released by Lancaster Police.

Witnesses as the scene identified the suspected shooter, who had previously “attempted a confrontation” with another individual, police say. The suspect left the scene, then returned several minutes later, blowing a car horn. This caused the victim to come outside, according the statement.

“The suspect exited the vehicle and fired the gun at another person on scene but struck the victim in the leg,” officers said.

Police are seeking warrants for assault and battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent Crime.

The victim has since been transferred to a nearby medical facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, or the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283- 1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.

WIS-TV

Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Former SC correctional officer charged with misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A former correctional officer at Wateree River Correctional Institution has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders. According to the SC Department of Corrections, Sarah Eileen Brady, 44,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Missing emu returned home by local deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department can now add emu-wrangler to her list of accomplishments. Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol last Wednesday when she had a unique encounter. “We were parked like on Eastover Road, and while we were...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man missing from medical transport found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a missing man has been found safe. Theodor Cooley, 53, was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was found safe and in good condition. He was taken to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
