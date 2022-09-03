Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Robin Van Persie's diving header
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Robin Van Persie's flying header. Surely the Netherlands were out for revenge in...
FIFA・
FOX Sports
Flying Dutchman defies gravity: No. 74 | Most Memorable Moments in World Cup History
Check out the 74th-most memorable moment from FIFA World Cup history which covers the Netherlands taking on Spain in 2014. Robin Van Persie's header helped Netherlands defeat Spain.
FIFA・
FOX Sports
Champions League: 5 things we learned from Matchday 1
The first match day of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League is complete following Wednesday’s eight-game, group stage slate. Here are five things we learned. With three appearances in the final and one win since 2018, Liverpool have been almost as good in the Champions League as they have been in the Premier League. You wouldn’t have known it watching them at Napoli on Wednesday.
UEFA・
Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
FOX Sports
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the Premier League club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
