Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges
A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
oilcity.news
Wyoming trooper waives preliminary hearing, moving on to district court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set for today, Sept. 7. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim, during which West set Testerman’s bond at $100,000.
[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today
The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
WARNING: Wyoming Fire Danger High
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. And that's not the only area. While driving across the state, from Casper to Lander and beyond, I saw...
buckrail.com
Support conservation, win grass-finished Wyoming beef
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Land Trust’s Green River Valley Program (GRVP) is raffling off a year of grass-finished beef, a $1,400 value, from Killpecker Creek Cattle Company for two lucky winners! All proceeds will support an interconnected system of working lands, wildlife habitats and open spaces in the Green River Valley.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
buckrail.com
Darker skies are on the horizon for Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Stargazing is poised to get even better in Teton County. During yesterday morning’s meeting, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners voted to amend the county’s land development regulations (LDRs) so that the county can become eligible for International Dark Sky Community (IDSC) designation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that’s the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There’s a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Nikko Viliamu Johnson, 28 –...
thecheyennepost.com
Elk Captured in Cheyenne
Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
svinews.com
Search for Pinedale man in Fremont Lake continues
PINEDALE (WNE) — Friday, Sept. 2, marked the eighth day searching Fremont Lake for missing Pinedale resident Rick De Ruiter Zylker. Tip Top Search and Rescue (TTSAR) boat “Closure” and crew continued their search of the area surrounding Moosehead Bay with the remote operated vehicle (ROV). As...
Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temp. Records, Blazing Heat To Continue
Cheyenne and Laramie set new high records for the date on Sunday, and several other communities in the region approached heat records as well. That included a 101-degree reading in Chadron, Neb. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. "Yesterday (September 4th) was...
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for August 29 – September 5, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 29 – September 5, 2022. Nicholas Leyva, of Daniel, WY, was arrested on August 31 for alleged strangulation of a household member, aggravated assault and domestic battery. Gerold Cox, of Douglas, WY, turned...
capcity.news
Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
capcity.news
Cheyenne broke high temperature record for Sept. 6 by 4 degrees Tuesday, weather station says
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The hot temperatures Tuesday in Cheyenne didn’t just break the city’s high-degree mark for the day — it smashed it. The National Weather Service station in Cheyenne reported that Wyoming’s capital city recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees Tuesday, breaking an all-time record for Sept. 6 of 91 degrees last set in 2020.
capcity.news
Archer Parkway outside of Cheyenne to be briefly closed Wednesday due to sheriff’s office training
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to Emergency Vehicle Operations training being briefly held by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Archer Parkway will be closed to most traffic for a portion of Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office noted in a Facebook post that traffic going north and south through Archer...
Cheyenne Gas Station Employee Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Man
A 26-year-old Cheyenne man was behind bars at last report for allegedly stabbing a man at a local gas station on Monday evening. That's according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. According to the release, police were called to the Sinclair-Big D gas station at 100 North...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Arrest made following suspected Cheyenne stabbing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - At approximately 3 PM on Tuesday, Cheyenne police responded to a call of an aggravated assault with a knife on the 200 block of East 9th Street. Officers currently have one male suspect in custody, there being no word yet on the status of...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on I-80 East of Cheyenne
Two people were killed and another injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne early Saturday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 4:51 a.m. at milepost 385.5, just west of the Burns and Carpenter exit. The patrol says a semi was parked on the...
1 teen dies, 3 injured after high-speed crash in Cheyenne
One teenager died and three other juveniles were seriously injured following a crash in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Sunday evening.
