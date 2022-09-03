Ducks have been outscored 109-6 in the first half of their last four losses, all against quality competition.Well, that was ugly. The Oregon Ducks traveled 3,000 miles Saturday with a new coach, some new players, and a new scheme in an effort to reinvigorate a fanbase still digging out from beneath the rubble of what was left from the 2021 season. But what was meant to inspire only further deflated a program seemingly still punch-drunk from three embarrassing defeats to end last year's campaign. 28-3. 30-3. 23-0. 28-0. Those are the halftime scores of Oregon's last four losses, all of...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO