PHS spikers open season with doubleheader sweep
While the other five schools in the Oregon West started their regular seasons five to eight days earlier, Philomath High’s volleyball team didn’t have an opportunity to take the floor until Tuesday night. Hosting a doubleheader in the home gym, the Warriors appeared to be a team itching to face competition while posting straight-set victories over Gladstone and Junction City.
Philomath survives low-scoring affair vs. Cottage Grove
With the clock ticking down below 10 minutes to play on Tuesday afternoon, a scoreless tie in Philomath High’s boys soccer home opener started to seem like a real possibility. The Warriors had been unable to cash in on a number of offensive opportunities earlier in the game and were running out of time.
In storybook fashion, South Eugene (Oregon) football returns from 2-year hiatus with improbable win
By Mitchell Forde | Photos by Ken Waz As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard at McDaniel High School, a horde of South Eugene players charged from the visiting sideline onto the field, mobbing the offense in celebration. The purple-clad coaches were just as giddy, lifting fists ...
Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable
Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
Evanson: Oregon football falls flat on big stage, again
Ducks have been outscored 109-6 in the first half of their last four losses, all against quality competition.Well, that was ugly. The Oregon Ducks traveled 3,000 miles Saturday with a new coach, some new players, and a new scheme in an effort to reinvigorate a fanbase still digging out from beneath the rubble of what was left from the 2021 season. But what was meant to inspire only further deflated a program seemingly still punch-drunk from three embarrassing defeats to end last year's campaign. 28-3. 30-3. 23-0. 28-0. Those are the halftime scores of Oregon's last four losses, all of...
Youth Soccer Coach Arrested For Alleged Invasion Of Privacy
NEWBERG, Ore. – A youth soccer coach in Newberg is under arrest. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office has charged 47-year-old Michael Doty with two counts of attempted invasion of personal privacy. The alleged victim in the case is a 12-year-old. Police believer there may be more victims. If...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s loss to Georgia, home opener
Oregon is coming off a 49-3 loss to Georgia, its most lopsided loss since 2016. The Ducks host Eastern Washington on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference tonight to review UO’s loss to Georgia and look ahead to this week’s matchup.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 1
Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 1 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 6 of 10 for 154 yards and a touchdown and a 17-yard carry in 63-10 win over Murray State, left game in first quarter with injured left shoulder. Robby...
Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest
(Florence, Oregon) – What they call Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. (Courtesy photo) The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is once again holding its photo contest, looking for the best of amateur or professional shots of the central Oregon coast locale, showing off its iconic buildings, engaging scenery, attractions, as well as the fun and frolic.
The smells, the tastes, the fun all return to the rodeo grounds on Sept. 11
A record number of teams will get up at the crack of dawn on Sunday, make their way down to the rodeo grounds and attempt to win over a panel of judges as well as the public with their recipes at the Public Safety Chili Cook-Off. Twenty-two groups will participate...
SEC Shorts Puts Utah, Oregon in Crosshairs
Not even time travel can save these teams from their fates against Florida, Georgia
Update on Waverly Lake, and more …
Well, I stopped at Waverly Lake on Tuesday evening, wondering if there had been any change in the infestation of algae or some kind of water weed. As I mentioned, members of the parks department summer crew spent a day recently trying to collect some of the plants making the little lake look less than attractive.
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of US Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Varied Beach Near Yachats With Adventure, Romance, Agates
(Yachats, Oregon) – A ways between Florence and Yachats, in a section of central Oregon coast that's so off-the-beaten path that it's almost bewildering, you'll find a tiny spot called Strawberry Hill Wayside. Or maybe you won't find it. The parking lot is absolutely hidden behind this winding, twisting chunk of Highway 101. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire ‘go now’ evacuations extended
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for the East Waldo area on Saturday afternoon. The Level Three notice has been expanded to include the Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest...
Corvallis man identified as person who drowned last week in river
A 45-year-old man found dead along the Willamette River on Friday afternoon has been identified as Jeffrey Alan Pearce of Corvallis, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Marine deputies located the man’s body at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the river near downtown Corvallis. BCSO deputies...
Big things are happening at Oregon Coast Aquarium
Newport, Oregon — The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) has commenced construction on its next series of. projects, including major renovations to its indoor galleries and café. The projects comprise the second phase of the Aquarium’s multi–phase Capital Campaign for improvement. Construction is to be completed in...
17-year-old killed in crash south of Eugene
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after a single car crash Tuesday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. LCSO said that just before 1:00 p.m., they received a report of a single car crash in the area of south Willamette Street and Fox Hollow Road, south of Eugene.
Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
