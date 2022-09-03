Read full article on original website
Iowa home sale price record in July: $239,900
(Radio Iowa) – The statewide median home sale price in July was nearly 240-thousand dollars — a record high. Iowa Association of Realtors data shows just over 37-hundred homes were sold in the state in July. That’s a nearly 29 percent drop in sales volume compared to the same month last year. There also was a 22 percent drop in the number of Iowa homes listed for sale in July. Those trends fueled the record median price for an Iowa home sold in July.
ISU studies impact of resettlement on Ukrainian refugees in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa State University researchers are studying challenges facing Ukrainian refugees who settle in Iowa and they hope to build an app that will help groups to identify housing for refugees in the future. I-S-U civil engineering professor Cristina Poleacovschi wants to document the experiences of the refugees. She says stable housing is foundational to a refugee’s integration, but it’s not always readily available in the resettlement process. “Refugees are already a group of people who are experiencing trauma,” Poleacovschi says, “and whenever being resettled to a different place, if they are not provided with the right resources, that the effect of trauma on their quality of life is compounded.” She says the researchers will bring their work to policy-makers in hopes of improving conditions.
Calling 911 should be reliable across Iowa, not a roll of the dice
(Radio Iowa) – When someone in Iowa calls 9-1-1, the type of response they get depends on exactly where they are in the state — and that response can be widely varied. Rebecca Neusteter, principal investigator of the Transform 9-1-1 Initiative, says the emergency telephone system is not always reliable, prompting an urgent need for financial support of 9-1-1 in Iowa — and at the national level.
Mixed results in Iowa students’ math and reading scores
(Radio Iowa) – Testing of Iowa public school students in third through 11th grades shows gains in science proficiency, but mixed results in math and reading. The results come from Statewide Assessment tests taken last spring. Third through eighth graders returned to pre-pandemic levels in reading proficiency, but the reading scores for 11th graders dropped four percent. Math scores improved among students in third through seventh grades, but declined in higher grades — with 11th grade test results in math dropping five percent. The third subject area tested was science.
Trinity Health merger with MercyOne moving forward
(Radio Iowa) – Michigan based Trinity Health completed its acquisition of the Iowa-based MercyOne medical system on September 1st. MercyOne C-E-O Bob Ritz says patients across Iowa won’t notice any immediate change as the early transition involves business systems. “We have two different sets of what I’ll call infrastructure, underneath operating our organization, we’ll be moving to one,” he says. “So rather than having two payroll systems, for example, we’ll have one.” Ritz says this process will take two years to complete and that’s when patients will notice the change.
Small group of Iowans works to preserve big part of state’s natural history
(Radio Iowa) – Before farmland covered nearly 90-percent of Iowa, the vast majority of the state was prairie. Only a small fraction of that natural habitat remains, making Iowa one of the most biologically altered states in the nation. Some Iowans are working to resurrect the state’s natural habitats and the wildlife that comes with it. Kelly Madigan, who lives in Monona County along the Loess Hills, says Iowa’s natural areas have become very fragmented.
La Nina keeping weather warm
(Radio Iowa) – State Climatologist, Justin Glisan says June, July and August have been warmer and drier than normal for the last three years. Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern is to blame and it could impact fall as well. “We still see an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September and then you look at the seasonal meteorological fall time slice — September October November — we’re seeing that signal through those three months,” Glisan says.
DNR taking comments on rules for updated bottle bill
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa DNR is now taking public comments as it prepares the rules for the revised bottle bill. The bill was created 44 years ago and after much debate through the years was changed in the last legislative session. The DNR’s Aime Davidson leads the Land Quality Bureau, an says they are not looking for ways to change the law, just input on the rules to implement it. “Our rules would need to be in compliance with the law. We can only work within the authorization that the law gives us,” Davidson says. “So, it would be looking at the law and then looking at the rules and seeing if they aligned, and if things make sense.”
IRGC plans horse racing study
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is planning a study of the state’s horse racing industry. Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko says the idea came after the Commission had discussions with administrators in the thoroughbred industry, quarter horse industry, and Prairie Meadows Racetrack. Ohorilko...
Secretary Pate urges Iowans to check their voter registration ahead of November general election
DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to ensure they are registered to vote at their current residence. September is National Voter Registration Month, and with the November 8 general election approaching this is an ideal time for eligible Iowans to register for the first time or update their registration to ensure their information current. Tuesday, September 20 is National Voter Registration Day.
Iowa Insurance Division Begins Claims Process to Reimburse Customers Harmed by Andrew Joyce or Joyce Funeral Home
Des Moines – The Iowa Insurance Division is beginning the claims process to reimburse customers harmed by Andrew Joyce of Joyce Funeral Home in Emmetsburg, Iowa, following a Polk County District Court ruling that approved the Iowa Insurance Division’s request to begin the claims process. The claims process...
Crowd gathers near Lisbon for Mathis, Bohannan ‘county line’ event
(Radio Iowa) – The Democratic candidates in Iowa’s first and second congressional districts say the line to maintaining a Democratic majority in the U.S. House runs through Iowa. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, the Democrat running in Iowa’s second congressional district, and fellow Democrat Christina Bohannan, the first district candidate, rallied with supporters at a “county line” fundraiser near Lisbon this weekend. Bohannan is from Iowa City. “We are standing on the line between two of the most competitive congressional districts in this country, so this is ground zero for this election in every way that matters,” Bohannan said.
Tips for staying safe on the roadways
(Radio Iowa) – A spokesperson for the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau says there are some simple things you can do to stay safe as you head home today (Monday) from the long holiday weekend. Jenie Sterbenz says with the shutdown for the pandemic, and some people driving less, we don’t remember some of the rules of the road. “It does seem that people have kind of forgotten the safety part of driving — driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, putting that phone down,” she says. Sterbenz says driving is not the time to be multitasking.
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
2 men charged with Insurance Fraud; 1 pleads guilty
Des Moines, Iowa- A man from eastern Iowa is facing a felony charge of insurance fraud. The Iowa Insurance Division reports 36-year-old Frank Paul Tarasi, of Hiawatha ,was charged with one count of Fraudulent Submissions (a Class D Felony), following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau. The...
Pott. County Sheriff’s report, 9/7/22
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Saint Jacob, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, following a report of suspicious activity. Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Bourdo was arrested after Deputies were called to the 60-mile-marker of Interstate 29 southbound, for a vehicle on the side of the road and a male going through the vehicle. The man – identified as Bourdo – was found to have no ownership or right to the car or its belongings. Following a full investigation, Bourdo was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree – Vehicle, 1st Offense. His bond was set at $2,000.
