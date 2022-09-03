ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

GoFundMe Created For Children Of Mother Killed By Husband At Cape Cod Home

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
Aline de Castro (right) was stabbed to death by her husband Luiz Castro Jr. (left) in front of their two kids at their Hyannis home Photo Credit: Aline De Castro on Facebook

Donations are pouring in for two children who have lost both their parents from a murder/suicide on Cape Cod this week.

Luiz Castro Jr., age 44, fatally stabbed his wife Aline De Castro, age 38, before hanging himself at their Hyannis home in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 2, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office said.

The incident placed the couple's two sons, Leonardo and Igor, in the custody of the Department of Children and Families. A GoFundMe has since been created to support the boys, ages 7 and 11, as well as cover the cost of Aline's funeral.

"The children are now in the temporary care of a family friend, who doesn't have the financial means to add two more kids besides her own," the GoFundMe reads. "The children don't have any immediate family in the US. Therefore, let's unite to help care for these children and say a last goodbye to this mother."

The campaign had raised more than $36,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Saturday. People can donate by clicking here.

Meanwhile, Barnstable Police said the incident poses no threat to the public and that it remains under investigation.

Public Safety
