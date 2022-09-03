ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several ENC counties among highest in senior citizens

By Stacker.com
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030 , up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in North Carolina.

1 / 50Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Yadkin County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.9%
– Median age: 44.4 years old
— Median age of males: 42.5 years old
— Median age of females: 45.9 years old
– Total population: 37,589 people

2 / 50AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Jackson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.7%
– Median age: 38.5 years old
— Median age of males: 37.1 years old
— Median age of females: 39.6 years old
– Total population: 43,435 people

3 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Columbus County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.0%
– Median age: 41.9 years old
— Median age of males: 40.1 years old
— Median age of females: 44.6 years old
– Total population: 55,659 people

4 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#47. Buncombe County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.5%
– Median age: 42.3 years old
— Median age of males: 40.8 years old
— Median age of females: 43.8 years old
– Total population: 259,576 people

5 / 50Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Burke County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%
– Median age: 44.3 years old
— Median age of males: 42.3 years old
— Median age of females: 46.5 years old
– Total population: 90,148 people

6 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#45. Caldwell County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%
– Median age: 45.1 years old
— Median age of males: 43.7 years old
— Median age of females: 46.4 years old
– Total population: 82,056 people

7 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Hertford County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%
– Median age: 42.8 years old
— Median age of males: 40.6 years old
— Median age of females: 45.7 years old
– Total population: 23,752 people

8 / 50Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Alexander County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%
– Median age: 43.9 years old
— Median age of males: 42.3 years old
— Median age of females: 45.9 years old
– Total population: 37,271 people

9 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Surry County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%
– Median age: 44 years old
— Median age of males: 42.8 years old
— Median age of females: 45.3 years old
– Total population: 71,904 people

10 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Rockingham County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%
– Median age: 45 years old
— Median age of males: 43.2 years old
— Median age of females: 47.1 years old
– Total population: 91,051 people

11 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Montgomery County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.8%
– Median age: 43.9 years old
— Median age of males: 43.3 years old
— Median age of females: 44.7 years old
– Total population: 27,223 people

12 / 50RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#39. McDowell County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%
– Median age: 44.2 years old
— Median age of males: 42.3 years old
— Median age of females: 46.6 years old
– Total population: 45,402 people

13 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Gates County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%
– Median age: 47.2 years old
— Median age of males: 47.6 years old
— Median age of females: 46.8 years old
– Total population: 11,519 people

14 / 50Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Stokes County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%
– Median age: 46.6 years old
— Median age of males: 46.2 years old
— Median age of females: 47.3 years old
– Total population: 45,688 people

15 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Davie County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%
– Median age: 45.8 years old
— Median age of males: 43.8 years old
— Median age of females: 46.9 years old
– Total population: 42,543 people

16 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Halifax County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.4%
– Median age: 43.9 years old
— Median age of males: 41.6 years old
— Median age of females: 46.6 years old
– Total population: 50,678 people

17 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#34. Dare County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%
– Median age: 47.5 years old
— Median age of males: 45.9 years old
— Median age of females: 48.8 years old
– Total population: 36,698 people

18 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Wilkes County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.4%
– Median age: 45.1 years old
— Median age of males: 44 years old
— Median age of females: 46.3 years old
– Total population: 68,341 people

19 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#32. Rutherford County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%
– Median age: 45.2 years old
— Median age of males: 43.6 years old
— Median age of females: 46.6 years old
– Total population: 66,741 people

20 / 50NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Caswell County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%
– Median age: 46.2 years old
— Median age of males: 44.2 years old
— Median age of females: 48.8 years old
– Total population: 22,619 people

21 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bladen County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.6%
– Median age: 44.8 years old
— Median age of males: 42.4 years old
— Median age of females: 46.1 years old
– Total population: 33,209 people

22 / 50Canva

#29. Avery County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 14.4%
– Median age: 45.4 years old
— Median age of males: 43.7 years old
— Median age of females: 48.3 years old
– Total population: 17,510 people

23 / 50Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#28. Madison County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.9%
– Median age: 44.6 years old
— Median age of males: 42.3 years old
— Median age of females: 45.9 years old
– Total population: 21,608 people

24 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Tyrrell County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 13.5%
– Median age: 46.7 years old
— Median age of males: 43.6 years old
— Median age of females: 52 years old
– Total population: 3,978 people

25 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bertie County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.0%
– Median age: 46.2 years old
— Median age of males: 41.2 years old
— Median age of females: 50.7 years old
– Total population: 19,081 people

26 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Martin County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.4%
– Median age: 46.4 years old
— Median age of males: 45.1 years old
— Median age of females: 47.2 years old
– Total population: 22,644 people

27 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jones County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%
– Median age: 48.1 years old
— Median age of males: 44.7 years old
— Median age of females: 50.7 years old
– Total population: 9,453 people

28 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#23. Graham County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%
– Median age: 46.4 years old
— Median age of males: 47.6 years old
— Median age of females: 44.7 years old
– Total population: 8,501 people

29 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#22. Beaufort County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.1%
– Median age: 46.5 years old
— Median age of males: 45.3 years old
— Median age of females: 47.7 years old
– Total population: 47,160 people

30 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#21. Moore County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
– Median age: 44.1 years old
— Median age of males: 42.1 years old
— Median age of females: 46.3 years old
– Total population: 99,263 people

31 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#20. Chatham County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.1%
– Median age: 47.3 years old
— Median age of males: 46.1 years old
— Median age of females: 48.3 years old
– Total population: 72,853 people

32 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Washington County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.1%
– Median age: 46.9 years old
— Median age of males: 44.4 years old
— Median age of females: 49.8 years old
– Total population: 11,788 people

33 / 50Canva

#18. Haywood County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%
– Median age: 47.7 years old
— Median age of males: 45.8 years old
— Median age of females: 49.3 years old
– Total population: 61,862 people

34 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Chowan County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%
– Median age: 46.2 years old
— Median age of males: 44.3 years old
— Median age of females: 49.7 years old
– Total population: 13,995 people

35 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mitchell County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.3%
– Median age: 47.2 years old
— Median age of males: 45.4 years old
— Median age of females: 49.7 years old
– Total population: 14,959 people

36 / 50Canva

#15. Carteret County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.5%
– Median age: 49.2 years old
— Median age of males: 47.4 years old
— Median age of females: 50.8 years old
– Total population: 69,301 people

37 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Warren County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%
– Median age: 48.1 years old
— Median age of males: 44.8 years old
— Median age of females: 50.8 years old
– Total population: 19,746 people

38 / 50Gary Rolband // Shutterstock

#13. Ashe County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.6%
– Median age: 48.6 years old
— Median age of males: 47.8 years old
— Median age of females: 50.4 years old
– Total population: 27,009 people

39 / 50Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Yancey County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%
– Median age: 47.9 years old
— Median age of males: 46 years old
— Median age of females: 50.1 years old
– Total population: 17,870 people

40 / 50Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#11. Henderson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.0%
– Median age: 47.6 years old
— Median age of males: 46.1 years old
— Median age of females: 48.8 years old
– Total population: 116,298 people

41 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Northampton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.5%
– Median age: 49.9 years old
— Median age of males: 47.7 years old
— Median age of females: 52.7 years old
– Total population: 19,672 people

42 / 50Canva

#9. Alleghany County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.2%
– Median age: 50.6 years old
— Median age of males: 49.7 years old
— Median age of females: 51.3 years old
– Total population: 11,085 people

43 / 50Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Perquimans County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.9%
– Median age: 50.2 years old
— Median age of males: 49.9 years old
— Median age of females: 50.7 years old
– Total population: 13,513 people

44 / 50JNix // Shutterstock

#7. Macon County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.9%
– Median age: 50.4 years old
— Median age of males: 48.3 years old
— Median age of females: 52.3 years old
– Total population: 35,172 people

45 / 50James R Poston // Shutterstock

#6. Cherokee County

– Population aged 65 or older: 29.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.3%
– Median age: 52.1 years old
— Median age of males: 50.7 years old
— Median age of females: 53.8 years old
– Total population: 28,413 people

46 / 50Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pamlico County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 15.0%
– Median age: 54 years old
— Median age of males: 50.4 years old
— Median age of females: 55.9 years old
– Total population: 12,673 people

47 / 50Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Transylvania County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 15.7%
– Median age: 51.9 years old
— Median age of males: 49.7 years old
— Median age of females: 53.3 years old
– Total population: 34,039 people

48 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock

#3. Clay County

– Population aged 65 or older: 31%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.7%
– Median age: 53.6 years old
— Median age of males: 53.2 years old
— Median age of females: 53.9 years old
– Total population: 11,150 people

49 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Polk County

– Population aged 65 or older: 31%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.2%
– Median age: 53.7 years old
— Median age of males: 52.2 years old
— Median age of females: 55 years old
– Total population: 20,682 people

50 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock

#1. Brunswick County

– Population aged 65 or older: 31.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 15.3%
– Median age: 54.7 years old
— Median age of males: 53.1 years old
— Median age of females: 56 years old
– Total population: 137,303 people

NC organization hosting backpack drive

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – As the new school year is beginning and students head back to the classroom, StepStone Family and Youth Services of North Carolina is kicking off its first-ever “Back to School” backpack drive to benefit the youth in need. StepStone Family & Youth Services will be accepting donations for new and gently […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
North Topsail Beach reports third drowning of summer

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach officials said a man was pulled from the rough waters but died on the beach during a rescue attempt on Tuesday. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the victim, Nicholas Farley, 41, was visiting with family from Ohio when the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Two people on […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

IDD workforce in N.C.

As we celebrate Labor Day, we are looking at the more than 185,000 adults in North Carolina living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or IDD. And while they may have different abilities than many others, they have many skills to contribute to the workforce.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Murphy applauds $1.3M grant for Greene Lamp

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A grant of over $1.3 million was announced by Congressman Greg Murphy on Tuesday that will be awarded to Greene Lamp, Inc. The organization received the grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships program. EHS-CCP programs provide low-income families with […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
