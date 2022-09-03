The Little Italy Festival returns

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 57th annual Little Italy Festival is taking place this weekend in Clinton.

This historic festival highlights the deep Italian heritage that is within the Vermillion County community. From the food, to the music, a piece of Italy is everywhere.

Little Italy Festival Board Member Anna Hollowell has been apart of the festival for decades and she said that she wants to celebrate her Italian heritage.

“Both sides of family are Italian,” Hollowell said. “It’s my heritage and I’m here to celebrate what my ancestors brought over.”

After numerous trips and visits to the festival over the years, Hollowell said that her favorite memory of the event is setting up shop with her parents.

“One thing that I hold near and dear to my heart is helping my dad decorate our business for the the festival,” Hollowell explained. “It’s kind of a special time for my mom and my day and myself too.”

Larry Dietz has been setting up his Citrus Sensations booth at the festival for six years now. Although he’s from Terre Haute, he said that it’s important to him to get around and support local festivals.

“This is a close to hometown event and we’re trying to support the smaller festivals in our hometown area,” Dietz said.

Dietz said that it’s the good people of Vermillion County that draws him back to the festival.

“Oh they’re wonderful, it’s a pleasant community,” Dietz explained. “That’s the nice thing about a festival, usually it puts people in a good mood.”

With COVID-19 restrictions gone and turnout back to normal, the festival is back to giving a financial boost to the community.

“It brings in money for the vendors but money to our community that we need,” Hollowell said.

