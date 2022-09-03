ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘We Are Open!’ Londa’s reopens after overnight break-in, owners say

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ec5O8_0hh9Pe2k00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A popular food destination in north Charlotte is recovering after waking up to an apparent break-in, the restaurant posted on its Facebook account Saturday.

The owners of the eatery Londa’s Place in north Charlotte said they arrived Saturday morning only to find their business had been broken into. “There are too many companies hiring for people to be robbing & stealing,” the owners wrote on social media.

Londa’s has been serving up some of the city’s best dishes since 2017.

The business owners reported that security and surveillance equipment was stolen and local authorities are investigating.

A request from Queen City News to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information on the incident has not yet been responded to.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The owners wrote that in eight years of being in business, nothing like this has ever happened, and said if the suspects were searching for cash, they were disappointed because there is no cash or safe in the business.

The restaurant will be open for service on Saturday.

“Even in this, I give God praise that He didn’t walk in on them! We will allow the local authorities to do their jobs and the ultimate Authority & Judge to do His part!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

CMPD investigating attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman walking along the McAlpine Creek Greenway in Charlotte Thursday morning was assaulted by a suspect who also attempted to rape her, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Around 11 a.m., the woman was walking on the greenway near Margaret Wallace Road, which is located...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
fox46.com

I-485 Inner Loop reopens in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened near Exit 26 for Benfield Road. Queen City News is working to learn more information about injuries...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen City News#Qc News Alerts#Authority Judge#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCNC

Residents in a Charlotte neighborhood are worried about speeding drivers. Here's what they think could help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in the historic Camp Greene neighborhood have shared safety concerns over speeding drivers in the area. People who live off Camp Greene Street said cars regularly speed down this neighborhood, and even getting out of the driveway can be challenging and dangerous because there are so many drivers who don’t obey the rules of the road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Crash causes delays on I-85 South in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Southbound lanes on Interstate 85 have reopened in north Charlotte after a crash Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Officials said the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. near Exit 40 for North Graham Street. Two of the four southbound lanes near N Graham St were […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two people shot, one bit by dog in reported domestic dispute

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot, a third person was attacked by a dog in a reported domestic dispute in Salisbury. The incident happened on Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., according to police. The location was a residence in the 1900 block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd.
SALISBURY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy