Two ejected from boat after striking sandbar on Lake Eufaula

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — Two people were ejected from a boat after striking a sandbar when the boat was trying to stop Friday night on Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said as the boat was heading south toward the Belle Star Boat Ramp, the boat hit a sandbar and two passengers were ejected.

A 52-year-old woman was transported to a Tulsa hospital, troopers said. The driver of the boat and three other passengers were not injured, troopers said.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

