Read full article on original website
Related
an17.com
Lunder Earl Johnson
God called home his faithful servant on August 30, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Lunder Earl Johnson was born on March 8, 1951, to the late Claray Bridges Johnson and the late Jennie Johnson. He was a graduate of Louisiana State School for the Blind. Lunder started singing, playing...
an17.com
Carl "Mickey" Hoover
Carl "Mickey" Hoover passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 77. He was born on Tuesday, June 26, 1945, to the late Mary and the late Enos Hoover. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Carl is survived by his loving wife of...
an17.com
Donna Gail Lee Hood
Donna Gail Lee Hood passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, in Springfield, Louisiana, at the age of 53. She was born on Monday, June 16, 1969 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Myra Gann Cashio and Smiley Lee, Sr. She was a resident of Springfield, Louisiana. Donna is survived by...
an17.com
John Battista Troiani
John Battista Troiani of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born on April 3, 1933, in Caltabellotta, Sicily, the son of the late Giovanni Troiani and Victoria Sala Troiani. Growing up in Sicily, John was a professional soccer goalie for the Palermo team. After moving to the United States, John began a successful career as a handbag designer for several firms before starting his own business. John was a talented gardener who took great pride in his work and was awarded Garden of the Month in Ponchatoula. After the passing of his wife, Marene, John devoted much of his time visiting and caring for her tomb. They are together now for eternity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
an17.com
Willie Daniels
Willie Daniels, 73, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 910 E. Park Ave., Hammond, LA. Visitation 8 a.m., until the funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
an17.com
Yolonda Goggins
Yolanda Goggins, 58, resident of Tangipahoa, LA, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022. Funeral service 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Brown's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 70427 Martin Luther King Dr., Tangipahoa, LA.
an17.com
Grace Dillon
Grace Dillon, a lifelong resident of Fluker, answered the Master's call on August 29, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. The Dillon family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time. Visitation. Saturday, September 10, 2022. 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Fluker...
an17.com
Tommy Brumfield
Mr. Tommy Brumfield departed this life on Monday, August 29, 2022, around 12 p.m. God accepted him with opened arms. Tommy was born and brought up in Bogalusa, LA. He loved his town and the people in it. Tommy (Jungle Man) attended Bogalusa City Schools where he played basketball. He attended and graduated Central Memorial High School. Class of 1969 later after graduation he started working at The Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill as a machine operator for 16 years after the passing of Tommy’s mother the ate Helena Mae Brumfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Annie Ruth Robertson Cook O'Neill
Annie Ruth Robertson Cook O'Neill of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at Heritage Health Care in Hammond on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born on March 26, 1937, in Tickfaw, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Ray Robertson and Edna Addsion Roberston. Ruth was a...
an17.com
TRACC Coalition hosts free "Alive to Drive" event on Saturday, Sept. 17
HAMMOND---Alive to Drive is a traffic safety event created by the Tangipahoa - Reshaping Attitudes for Community Change (TRACC) Coalition. The TRACC Coalition’s mission is to support community safety and promote wellness for all of Tangipahoa Parish citizens. This coalition is managed by Tangipahoa Parish Government’s Office of Community Development. This event is co-sponsored by Southeastern Louisiana University’s Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability. Alive to Drive is a life size maze where students do a walkthrough of real- life consequences of what happens when engaging in unsafe driving behaviors such as speeding, impairment, distraction/texting, and not wearing a seatbelt. This event is a collaborative effort with TRACC’s numerous community partners. This event is happening on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9 AM – 1 PM at Southeastern’s Pennington Student Activity Center, located at 1350 General Pershing Dr., Hammond La.
an17.com
Courtney Christian announces capital campaign for expansion; high school interest meeting set
Courtney Christian School has announced plans to expand its existing facilities to accommodate up to 500 students in Pre-K3 through eighth grade in the next three years, as well as to host an upcoming high school interest meeting. The school’s “Raise the Roar” capital campaign seeks to raise $1.2 million...
an17.com
Slidell man found guilty as charged in drug case
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Friday, September 2, 2022, a six-person jury found Eugene Darryl McKnight, age 62, of Slidell, Louisiana guilty of possession of two to twenty-eight grams of heroin and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. On Wednesday, May 28, 2020, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
an17.com
Open auditions planned Sunday for 26th annual presentation of Hammond Ballet's Nutcracker
A Tangipahoa holiday tradition will begin preparations for its 26th annual show this week. On Sunday, Sept. 11, Hammond Ballet will hold open auditions to cast performers for the 26th annual presentation of The Nutcracker. Artistic directors Janet Neyrey and Grace Jeanfreau said dancers ages 4 and up are encouraged...
Comments / 0