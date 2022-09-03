John Battista Troiani of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born on April 3, 1933, in Caltabellotta, Sicily, the son of the late Giovanni Troiani and Victoria Sala Troiani. Growing up in Sicily, John was a professional soccer goalie for the Palermo team. After moving to the United States, John began a successful career as a handbag designer for several firms before starting his own business. John was a talented gardener who took great pride in his work and was awarded Garden of the Month in Ponchatoula. After the passing of his wife, Marene, John devoted much of his time visiting and caring for her tomb. They are together now for eternity.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO