Burien, WA

Here’s what’s going on at the Highline Heritage Museum in September

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
Lots of great activities and exhibits will be happening at Burien’s Highline Heritage Museum this month, and here’s what’s on tap for September, 2022:

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month

  • Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.: Inclusive + Cultural Storytime
  • Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7–8:30 p.m.: “7 Stories” Workshop
  • Saturday, Sept. 10, 7– 10 p.m.: Burien Arts-A-Glow!
  • Glow Museum
  • Silver Mysteries of Night exhibit
  • Moon Dancers
  • Paint the walls with lights – Marcell Marias
  • Saturday, Sept. 17:
  • 10 a.m.–3 p.m.: Welcoming Burien event
  • 5-7 p.m. Life Nude Drawing Class
  • 7 – 8 p.m. Noche de leyendas Mexicano
  • Friday, Sept. 23, 7–8:30 p.m.: “7 Stories” with the theme “First Job/Worst Job”
  • Saturday, Sept. 24, 6–7 p.m.: Historical Talk Series
  • Friday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.: Railroads, Arts & American Life Presentation and Book signing
The museum’s hours (with limited capacity*):

  • Thursday – Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

* Masks and Social Distancing required.

For more info, visit http://highlinemuseum.org.

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street:

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
