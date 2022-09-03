Spring Hill man killed in Pasco County crash

A Spring Hill man was killed in a vehicle crash on U.S. 41 late Friday. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and DIRK SHADD | Times ]

A Spring Hill man was killed late Friday when his van was struck by another vehicle on U.S. 41 south of Masaryktown, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 79-year-old man was driving north on U.S. 41 shortly before 11 p.m. when a pickup heading east turned onto the highway from Bowman Road and the vehicles collided, troopers said. A 59-year-old female passenger from Weeki Wachee who was riding in the van suffered serious injuries.

None of the occupants in either vehicle were identified. The 24-year-old driver of the pickup, from Brooksville, suffered what were described as minor injuries while a 24-year-old female passenger from Lutz was not injured, according to the Highway Patrol.