ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill man killed in Pasco County crash

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjSnU_0hh9OrfO00
A Spring Hill man was killed in a vehicle crash on U.S. 41 late Friday. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and DIRK SHADD | Times ]

A Spring Hill man was killed late Friday when his van was struck by another vehicle on U.S. 41 south of Masaryktown, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 79-year-old man was driving north on U.S. 41 shortly before 11 p.m. when a pickup heading east turned onto the highway from Bowman Road and the vehicles collided, troopers said. A 59-year-old female passenger from Weeki Wachee who was riding in the van suffered serious injuries.

None of the occupants in either vehicle were identified. The 24-year-old driver of the pickup, from Brooksville, suffered what were described as minor injuries while a 24-year-old female passenger from Lutz was not injured, according to the Highway Patrol.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Man dies after car crashes into Spring Hill home

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A driver died Wednesday morning after crashing his car into a house, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 57-year-old man from Port Richey was speeding west on Fulton Avenue just before noon when he somehow lost control of the car while turning, the agency's crash report reads.
SPRING HILL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Cars
City
Masaryktown, FL
City
Spring Hill, FL
City
Weeki Wachee, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
City
Lutz, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
Weeki Wachee, FL
Crime & Safety
Spring Hill, FL
Accidents
The Free Press - TFP

Lecanto Man Killed In Overnight Crash

  CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a crash that happened around 1:30 am on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving an SUV westbound on West Fort Island Trail, near North Seabreeze Point, when he
LECANTO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
hernandosun.com

HCSO probes Spring Hill death

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found at the front area of Anderson Snow Sports Complex on Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill on Sept. 5. While the probe is in the early stages, HCSO Deputy...
SPRING HILL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Multi-car crash jammed traffic along Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. — A multi-car crash along Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge caused major delays for commuters heading into Tampa. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, three northbound lanes were blocked at one point. Traffic cameras showed a major traffic build-up along the bridge. There is...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

28-year-old Marion County man killed in crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY. Fla. – A 28-year-old Belleview man died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday when the man’s 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 in the outside lane and the driver attempted to negotiate a curve to the left and failed to maintain his lane, causing his truck to veer right onto the wet grass shoulder.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy