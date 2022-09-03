ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

FEMA arrives as water pressure returns to Jackson, Miss.

By A.L. Lee
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWo2O_0hh9OkjX00

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The head of the Federal Emergency Management Administration has arrived in Jackson, Miss., to assess emergency efforts following a mechanical collapse at the main water treatment facility that has kept the state's largest city without reliable running water for nearly a week.

Meanwhile, many households were seeing at least some water pressure again Saturday after crews redirected water storage to the Suncrest tank away from the troubled O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which failed Monday.

However, other problems at the plant, including an ammonia leak discovered Saturday, kept officials wary about the challenges ahead.

An environmental specialist was called in to oversee the "burn-off of ammonia gas during repair of the leaking tank," the Mississippi Department of Health tweeted Saturday.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is charged with coordinating the federal response to the crisis after President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration earlier in the week.

On Friday, she attended a briefing at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency office in Pearl, and later attended a news conference with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Stephen McCraney, the executive director of the state's emergency management agency.

"What I saw here today is one team. One team of local, state and federal government," she said, according to WAPT, the ABC affiliate in Jackson.

Response teams from Florida and Georgia traveled to the region to assist with repairs at the troubled water plant.

The city's boil water notice remains in effect after warnings from state health officials who called the tap water "not safe to drink."

"I'd even say it's not safe to brush your teeth with -- because we are not seeing adequate chlorination and an inability to consistently disinfect the water," Mississippi state health officer Daniel Eden said earlier this week, according to NBC.

Torrential rains in the region led to intense flooding over the weekend that caused the failure of two central pumps at the treatment facility on Monday.

One backup pump was left standing to provide water to a city of nearly 200,000 people.

The plant had no other failsafe in place and was in a state of disrepair when the floodwaters overwhelmed its systems, resulting in little to no water pressure to households throughout the region.

Reeves declared a state of emergency and called in the National Guard to assist with emergency efforts, while the state's Emergency Management Agency has since set up seven distribution centers to hand out bottled water to thousands of desperate residents who have been forced from flood-damaged homes.

On Monday, Reeves underscored the severity of the crisis.

"Until it is fixed, it means we do not have reliable running water at scale," he said. "It means the city cannot produce enough water to fight fires, to reliably flush toilets and to meet other critical needs."

More
WBUR

Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
JACKSON, MS
kasu.org

The water is back in Jackson, Mississippi. But what happens next?

After a week without water, the taps are back on in Jackson,Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that water pressure has returned to the state’s capital city. But residents still can’t actually drink the water coming out of their faucets without boiling it first. That means residents have been on a “boilwater” notice for more than a month.
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Governor: Water pressure restored in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that they have returned water pressure to Jackson. He acknowledges the possible challenges ahead, but he is hopeful.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

'It's a long-standing issue,' EPA administrator says about Jackson's water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured Jackson's water treatment plant with the mayor, governor and Congressional officials. "We've got folks working around the clock, No. 1, to help get that pressure back up. No. 2, we're here to talk about the midterm and longer-term efforts that we're going to undertake to ensure that the folks in Jackson, the proud people of Jackson, once and for all, don't have to live under a boil-water advisory," Regan said during a Wednesday interview from Jackson with CNN.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders react to governor’s criticism on water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis has been years in the making after decades of neglect at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves said the basic work to maintain the plant was not done before the state stepped in to take control of the facility one week ago. He […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two face prison time for 2021 kidnapping in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects, who were charged in connection to a kidnapping case in Yazoo County, will spend time behind bars. The Yazoo Herald reported Preston Flowers and Tamela Herrera were arrested in July 2021 after agents raided a house on Grand Avenue after three juveniles were reported missing. Investigators believe the […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted after shooting at Vicksburg Texaco

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Vicksburg following a shooting at BG Jr. Texaco on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. on Clay near Barryman. Investigators said Eric Deshawn Jackson Jr., 23, has been involved in ongoing dispute with someone. Words were […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

FreeWater distributes water to Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The FreeWater organization visited the City of Jackson on Friday, September 2. The FreeWater appeared at WMPR radio station starting at 9:00 a.m. to help giveaway thousands of cases of water to Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis. FreeWater’s mission is to solve the global water crisis by […]
JACKSON, MS
