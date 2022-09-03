ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega County, AL

Oxford man killed in Talladega County crash

By AJ Holliday
 4 days ago

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An Oxford man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Talladega County.

Homicide investigation underway near Birmingham-Southern

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Edwards, 41, was killed when his Grand Cherokee left the roadway and flipped over around 12:15 a.m. on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits. He was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.

