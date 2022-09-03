Oxford man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An Oxford man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Talladega County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Edwards, 41, was killed when his Grand Cherokee left the roadway and flipped over around 12:15 a.m. on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits. He was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.