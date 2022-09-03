ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Opinions tangled on plastic bag tax pitch in Virginia Beach

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJTrl_0hh9NRsP00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A proposal to charge the city’s grocery shoppers 5 cents per plastic bag is tangling opinions in Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that local officials are torn between wanting to protect the environment while not unduly burdening residents with another tax.

The struggle to reach a consensus came to light at a council meeting Aug. 23 when a consultant reported the outcome of recent meetings about reducing the use of plastic bags with retail industry representatives, environmental advocates and residents.

Mary Jo Burchard, of Concord Solutions, said all of them said that this was an urgent need to be addressed, but they did not agree on the approach.

The newspaper reports that the city paid the consulting company $11,515 for planning, preparation and facilitation of three 2-hour sessions, data analysis and reporting.

A state law allows Virginia Beach to charge a 5-cent fee for each disposable plastic bag at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.

Several Virginia localities have implemented the tax, including Fairfax County, Alexandria and Charlottesville.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsvaonline.com

Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Virginia Beach EMS case information no longer available on 'Pulse Point' app

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An app meant to help save lives has gone dark in Virginia Beach. The city's EMS stopped using the "Pulse Point" app at the beginning of the month. “It was designed and marketed to have public access to cardiac arrest cases, in the event somebody nearby also knew CPR and that they could go to that scene,” said Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Alexandria, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Society
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
princessanneindy.com

A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach

SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Plastic Bags#Tangled#Concord Solutions
princessanneindy.com

Column: The generational art of a great, fresh, local crabcake

VIRGINIA BEACH — In my family, you learn to pick and eat a crab by the time you’re three years old. Otherwise, you’d starve waiting for someone to pick it for you. I learned early that our local crabs are a remarkable treasure. Whether fried, baked, or...
WAVY News 10

Owner of home where 7 were shot in Norfolk says tenants were out of town

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Norfolk property where seven people were shot, two fatally, on Saturday night says the tenants were traveling and away for the weekend. Dietrich Heyder told WAVY’s Andy Fox that he believes someone who knows the tenants knew they’d be gone and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
13News Now

2 people hurt in late-night Oceanfront shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were shot on Sunday in Virginia Beach, according to the police department. The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. That's about a block from the Dairy Queen on the Oceanfront. Lt. Brad Wesseler said two...
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy