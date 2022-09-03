Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Chas McCormick absent from Astros' Wednesday lineup
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. McCormick will take a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field and hit ninth. Dubon has a...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Monday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Molina for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Maldonado started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. Christian Vazquez will catch for Cristian Javier and hit eighth on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Dodgers give Trayce Thompson a breather on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson will sit on the bench after Mookie Betts was moved to right field and Chris Taylor was aligned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 91 batted balls this season, Thompson accounted...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
numberfire.com
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Jace Peterson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel on Pittsburgh bench Wednesday in early game
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Cal Mitchell will replace Gamel in right field and hit fifth. Mitchell is numberFire's second-best point-per-dollar value among hitters on Wednesday's early single-game slate....
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias hitting fifth in Rangers' Tuesday lineup
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Mathias will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Kole Calhoun was rested against Houston's left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Mathias to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Gavin Sheets in right field on Tuesday
Chicago White Sox first baseman / outfielder Gavin Sheets is batting fifth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Sheets will man right field after Andrew Vaughn was given the night off in Seattle. In a matchup versus Seattle's Logan Gilbert, our models project Sheets to score 10.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Santiago Espinal batting eighth for Blue Jays on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Espinal for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Romy Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Ryan McMahon sitting on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brenden Rodgers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rangers' Kole Calhoun batting fourth on Wednesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Calhoun will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Adolis Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting fourth on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Christian Walker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 8.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Keibert Ruiz kept off Nationals' Wednesday lineup
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals. Ruiz will take a seat after going 0-for-4 on Tuesday. Riley Adams will catch for Cory Abbott and bat eighth. Adams has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and...
