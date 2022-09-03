ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick absent from Astros' Wednesday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. McCormick will take a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field and hit ninth. Dubon has a...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Monday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Molina for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Wednesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Maldonado started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. Christian Vazquez will catch for Cristian Javier and hit eighth on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
numberfire.com

Dodgers give Trayce Thompson a breather on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson will sit on the bench after Mookie Betts was moved to right field and Chris Taylor was aligned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 91 batted balls this season, Thompson accounted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
numberfire.com

Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list

The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Joey Meneses
Person
Nelson Cruz
numberfire.com

Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Jace Peterson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Ben Gamel on Pittsburgh bench Wednesday in early game

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Cal Mitchell will replace Gamel in right field and hit fifth. Mitchell is numberFire's second-best point-per-dollar value among hitters on Wednesday's early single-game slate....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Mark Mathias hitting fifth in Rangers' Tuesday lineup

Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Mathias will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Kole Calhoun was rested against Houston's left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Mathias to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The New York Mets
numberfire.com

Chicago's Gavin Sheets in right field on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox first baseman / outfielder Gavin Sheets is batting fifth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Sheets will man right field after Andrew Vaughn was given the night off in Seattle. In a matchup versus Seattle's Logan Gilbert, our models project Sheets to score 10.2 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal batting eighth for Blue Jays on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Espinal for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Romy Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rockies' Ryan McMahon sitting on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brenden Rodgers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Rangers' Kole Calhoun batting fourth on Wednesday

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Calhoun will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Adolis Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting fourth on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Christian Walker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 8.2 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Keibert Ruiz kept off Nationals' Wednesday lineup

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals. Ruiz will take a seat after going 0-for-4 on Tuesday. Riley Adams will catch for Cory Abbott and bat eighth. Adams has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy