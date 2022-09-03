ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival happens in Carmel Saturday

This weekend the 10th annual Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival is happening on Saturday, September 10 at Midtown Plaza in Carmel, IN from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Carmel Arts & Design District featuring a dragon parade, music, dancing and mooncakes. Ming Ye, president...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Illinois man charged with rape in Bloomington, Indiana, parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors allege an Illinois man raped a woman in a Bloomington parking garage last Thursday. Andre Hardy, 18, faces four felony charges in the case for rape (two counts), sexual battery and criminal confinement. Police say Hardy, a Joliet, Ill. resident, is currently being held in the Will County Jail awaiting extradition to Monroe County in the case.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Man charged with driving drunk, hitting Mooresville student near busy crossing

MOORESVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Mooresville police on Tuesday arrested an Indianapolis man and charged him with driving while intoxicated into a 15-year-old Mooresville High School student trying to catch the morning bus. Michael Simpson, 35, was preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and...
MOORESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indy Youth Build Program accepts applications for construction certification

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Employ Indy is merging education and trade through its youth build program. Not only will young people get a construction certification, they’ll earn their General Educational Development diploma, money, and AmeriCorps volunteer hours. With construction jobs expected to boom, representatives say now is the time to act.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is a state-of-the-art and technologically-advanced golf entertainment facility, offering an unmatched stadium-like experience for golfers, gamers and all lovers of a good time. The venue located in downtown Indianapolis which includes, a three-story golf range with 75 bays and a 550-person music pavilion. The venue’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Making eating mindful

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are many “rules” around food, but implementing simple guidelines around eating can help you eat mindfully and feel your best. Kaitlyn Wong, registered dietician with Community Health Network, says your focus shouldn’t always be what you eat, but how you eat it. She’s breaking down her two guidelines to making eating more mindful.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrest man for involvement in Labor Day weekend homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a homicide Sunday evening. Police say they received reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of North High School Road. When they arrived, they found Da Kylen Treyon Malix White inside a vehicle with consistent gunshot wounds. Police say White was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis trash, recycling pickup on slide schedule due to holiday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Labor Day holiday will change the schedule for trash and recycling pickup in Indianapolis. Monday is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday, meaning that curbside recycling, residential trash, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Noncustodial mom takes girl, activates AMBER Alert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The missing 9-year-old girl from a statewide AMBER Alert issued Thursday was taken by her noncustodial mother, according to court documents obtained by News 8. At 8 a.m. Thursday, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer responded on reports of a disturbance to Invest Learning Center, 1849...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-74 in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man on a motorcycle died Wednesday morning in a crash on westbound I-74 in Shelby County, according to Indiana State Police. Just after 3:30 a.m., police were called to an accident on the ramp from Exit 113 to State Road 9 near Shelbyville. Shelby...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mooresville High School student hit near bus stop; driver arrested

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man for drunk driving after a Mooresville High School student was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Mooresville Police Chief Kerry Buckner tells News 8. The student, identified only as a female, was hit at around 6:50 a.m. while crossing the street...
MOORESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Danville authorities seek adult volunteers to search for missing 69-year-old

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Danville Fire Department on Tuesday night asked for adult volunteers to help search Wednesday morning for a missing 69-year-old man. In a social media post, the fire department says community support to help find Charles Adkins has been strong. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday night for him. He was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Danville. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical help.
DANVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

81-year-old woman dies in crash with semi in Fulton County

KEWANNA, Ind. (WISH) — A 81-year-old woman died in a Wednesday morning crash in western Fulton County, Indiana State Police say. Madonna Mawk, of Mooreland, attempted to turn north onto County Road 1100 West from State Road 14, which is about 10 miles west of Rochester. Her 2033 Jeep Liberty hit the 2023 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer driven by Timothy Phelps, 44, of North Vernon, in the side fuel tank. The semi was going east on State Road 14.
FULTON COUNTY, IN

