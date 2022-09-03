Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
WISH-TV
Dancing with Our Stars event to benefit Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County
Local professional dancers and some of Hamilton County’s most familiar faces will team up on Thursday night to compete in the annual “Dancing With Our Stars” event from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Noblesville. It benefits Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County and...
WISH-TV
Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival happens in Carmel Saturday
This weekend the 10th annual Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival is happening on Saturday, September 10 at Midtown Plaza in Carmel, IN from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Carmel Arts & Design District featuring a dragon parade, music, dancing and mooncakes. Ming Ye, president...
WISH-TV
Docs: Illinois man charged with rape in Bloomington, Indiana, parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors allege an Illinois man raped a woman in a Bloomington parking garage last Thursday. Andre Hardy, 18, faces four felony charges in the case for rape (two counts), sexual battery and criminal confinement. Police say Hardy, a Joliet, Ill. resident, is currently being held in the Will County Jail awaiting extradition to Monroe County in the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Man charged with driving drunk, hitting Mooresville student near busy crossing
MOORESVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Mooresville police on Tuesday arrested an Indianapolis man and charged him with driving while intoxicated into a 15-year-old Mooresville High School student trying to catch the morning bus. Michael Simpson, 35, was preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and...
WISH-TV
Indy Youth Build Program accepts applications for construction certification
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Employ Indy is merging education and trade through its youth build program. Not only will young people get a construction certification, they’ll earn their General Educational Development diploma, money, and AmeriCorps volunteer hours. With construction jobs expected to boom, representatives say now is the time to act.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man gets federal prison for having an AR-15 in downtown parking garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
WISH-TV
Back 9 Golf & Entertainment
Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is a state-of-the-art and technologically-advanced golf entertainment facility, offering an unmatched stadium-like experience for golfers, gamers and all lovers of a good time. The venue located in downtown Indianapolis which includes, a three-story golf range with 75 bays and a 550-person music pavilion. The venue’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Making eating mindful
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are many “rules” around food, but implementing simple guidelines around eating can help you eat mindfully and feel your best. Kaitlyn Wong, registered dietician with Community Health Network, says your focus shouldn’t always be what you eat, but how you eat it. She’s breaking down her two guidelines to making eating more mindful.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrest man for involvement in Labor Day weekend homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a homicide Sunday evening. Police say they received reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of North High School Road. When they arrived, they found Da Kylen Treyon Malix White inside a vehicle with consistent gunshot wounds. Police say White was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis trash, recycling pickup on slide schedule due to holiday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Labor Day holiday will change the schedule for trash and recycling pickup in Indianapolis. Monday is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday, meaning that curbside recycling, residential trash, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.
WISH-TV
Indy woman charged with using false documents to receive COVID-19 relief loans
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for making and using false documents to fraudulently obtain COVID‑19 related disaster loans. Brooke Bowie, 29, of Indianapolis, submitted four separate applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans after the COVID-19 pandemic, court documents say....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Group calls for full steam ahead to fix downtown Greyhound, Amtrak station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Once a busy hub for rail travel, downtown’s Union Station is plagued by a number of maintenance issues. Tod Bassler, president of the Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance, said, “I’d like to see environment be more conducive to making customers comfortable so they don’t have to sleep on the floor.”
WISH-TV
Docs: Noncustodial mom takes girl, activates AMBER Alert
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The missing 9-year-old girl from a statewide AMBER Alert issued Thursday was taken by her noncustodial mother, according to court documents obtained by News 8. At 8 a.m. Thursday, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer responded on reports of a disturbance to Invest Learning Center, 1849...
WISH-TV
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-74 in Shelby County
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man on a motorcycle died Wednesday morning in a crash on westbound I-74 in Shelby County, according to Indiana State Police. Just after 3:30 a.m., police were called to an accident on the ramp from Exit 113 to State Road 9 near Shelbyville. Shelby...
WISH-TV
Police search for person of interest in fatal shooting outside Lafayette Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a man who is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a woman outside a Lafayette Walmart on Sunday, the Lafayette Police Department said Tuesday afternoon in a news release. Casey Lewis, 33, of Remington, was shot at the...
WISH-TV
Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
WISH-TV
Mooresville High School student hit near bus stop; driver arrested
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man for drunk driving after a Mooresville High School student was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Mooresville Police Chief Kerry Buckner tells News 8. The student, identified only as a female, was hit at around 6:50 a.m. while crossing the street...
WISH-TV
Danville authorities seek adult volunteers to search for missing 69-year-old
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Danville Fire Department on Tuesday night asked for adult volunteers to help search Wednesday morning for a missing 69-year-old man. In a social media post, the fire department says community support to help find Charles Adkins has been strong. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday night for him. He was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Danville. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical help.
WISH-TV
81-year-old woman dies in crash with semi in Fulton County
KEWANNA, Ind. (WISH) — A 81-year-old woman died in a Wednesday morning crash in western Fulton County, Indiana State Police say. Madonna Mawk, of Mooreland, attempted to turn north onto County Road 1100 West from State Road 14, which is about 10 miles west of Rochester. Her 2033 Jeep Liberty hit the 2023 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer driven by Timothy Phelps, 44, of North Vernon, in the side fuel tank. The semi was going east on State Road 14.
Comments / 0