ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles, Anthony Harris reportedly agree to cut ties

The Eagles have mutually agreed to part ways with Anthony Harris, their starting safety all last year and through training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 30-year-old Harris, who played for Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Vikings in 2014 and 2015, started 14 games last year after signing a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Would the Cleveland Browns trade Kareem Hunt to the Atlanta Falcons for this trade package?

The Cleveland Browns would be wise to consider trading Kareem Hunt. The Cleveland Browns are looking at a long season without their starting quarterback, the embattled and disgraced Deshaun Watson. The likelihood of this Browns team winning more than eight games is, at best, a stretch. Jacoby Brissett is either on par with or slightly behind someone like Case Keenum and that’s not a strong recipe for success.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles release S Anthony Harris from practice squad

The Eagles and Anthony Harris are parting ways. Philadelphia released the veteran safety from its practice squad. While these moves often precede need-based reunions, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets this is a mutual parting. After the Vikings cuffed Harris with their franchise tag in 2020, a modest market for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Philadelphia Inquirer
FanSided

Jerry Jones made an incoherent argument for having faith in the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a nonsensical statement as for why he has faith in the team heading into the 2022 season. Whether it is the regular season, playoffs or the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are going to take the spotlight. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the Cowboys have received some bad news, as they lost left tackle Tyron Smith and wide receiver James Washington for the start of the season. That certainly does not bode well, especially with the rival Philadelphia Eagles drastically bolstering their roster.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Falcons Signing DL Khyiris Tonga To Practice Squad

Tonga, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of BYU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,563,647 that also includes an $83,647 signing bonus. During his four-year college career, Tonga recorded 130 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two...
ATLANTA, GA
AthlonSports.com

New Orleans Saints Are Signing A Quarterback To Their Practice Squad On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints know Jameis Winston will be their starting quarterback and Andy Dalton will be his backup this upcoming season. Now, they're finalizing the quarterback depth behind Dalton. The NFC South franchise is signing another quarterback this Tuesday afternoon. The Saints are reportedly signing 26-year-old quarterback Jake Luton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Michael Thomas takes crucial step to being ready for Week 1 vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of reasons to be excited for the 2022 season. One of those reasons is because the return of Michael Thomas finally seems to be near. Thomas played sparingly in the 2020 season before missing the entire 2021 season with a nagging ankle injury. But Thomas finally seems to be good to go, and the Saints are excited to see him return to the field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Jonathan Bullard is the only Vikings player on the injury report

The Packers have 11. The Vikings have one. As Minnesota prepares for the first game of the Kevin O’Connell regime, the only player appearing on the injury report is defensive end Jonathan Bullard. He was limited in practice on Wednesday with a biceps injury. Signed in June after playing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
531K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy